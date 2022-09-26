Monday’s Sports

Texas A&M scores on a fumble, then an A&M handoff making it the wildest TD of the season.
MLB
Sunday
Astros (101-53) 6 – Orioles (79-73) 3
Guardians (86-67) 10 – Rangers (65-87) 4
Tuesday
Diamondbacks at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
Rangers at Seattle Mariners 8:40 pm
NFL
Sunday
Bears (2-1) 23 – Texans (0-2) 20
Panthers (1-2) 22 – Saints (1-2) 14
Monday
Cowboys at East Rutherford NJ Giants 7:15 pm
COLLEGE
No. 17 Baylor (3-1) 31 – Iowa St (3-1) 24
No. 23 Texas A&M (3-1) 23 – No. 10 Arkansas (3-1) 21
Texas Tech (3-1) 37 – No. 22 Texas (2-2) 34
HIGH SCHOOL
It is going to be an old-time rivalry showdown on Oct 7. Mt Vernon and Winnsboro will decide who’s best at football. Mt Vernon defeated Mineola last Friday 42-25 while Winnsboro fans are excited about their victory over Rains 73-13. Bonham is at Mt Vernon this week and Winnsboro travels to Commerce.
Friday Football
Alba-Golden 35 – Quinlan Boles 12
Anna 47 – Pittsburg 12
Atlanta 35 – Bullard 28
Argyle 51 – Frisco Memorial 13
Beckville 56 – Big Sandy 0
Blue Ridge 44 – Whitewright 6
Caddo Mills 57 – Ferris 43
Carlisle 48 – Lone Oak 3
Carthage 56 – Bullard 7
Celina 56 – Carrollton Ranchview 0
Commerce 49 – Bonham 21
Community 41 – Dallas Lincoln 20
Cooper 49 – Wolfe City 6
DeKalb 65 – Tenaha 14
Edgewood 59 – Winona 26
Elysian Fields 49 – Queen City 10
Everman 35 – Ennis 33
Fairfield 40 – Eustace 6
Forney 41 – Lufkin 21
Frankston 16 – Harleton 12
Grand Saline 50 – Quitman 13
Greenville 34 – Princeton 6
Gunter 59 – Gladewater 7
Harmony 60 – Hughes Springs 34
Hooks 57 – Paul Pewitt 40
Leonard 45 – Tom Bean 0
Lindale 44 – Henderson 17
Lovejoy 51 – Denison 7
Jacksonville 34 – Athens 17
Kaufman 21 – Sunnyvale 7
Kilgore 32 – Palestine 0
Longview 21 – Lancaster 13
Marshall 36 – Pine Tree 7
McKinney North 34 – Tyler Lions 13
Melissa 56 – Terrell 21
Mesquite 37 – Tyler Legacy 14
Mt Vernon 42 – Mineola 25
Nacogdoches 34 – Whitehouse 23
New Boston 29 – Redwater 14
North Lamar 48 – Wills Point 7
Ore City 32 – Union Grove 7
Pleasant Grove 30 – Paris 14
Prairiland 25 – Chisum 24
Rockwall 56 – Rockwall Heath 21
Savoy 26 – Fannindel 24
Sulphur Springs 24 – Liberty-Eylau 6
Texas High 56 – Hallsville 31
Trenton 54 – Cumby 22
Tyler Grace 40 – Spring Hill 21
Van Alstyne 32 – Krum 27
Waskom 35 – New Diana 14
West Rusk 56 – Arp 35
White Oak 55 – Elkhart 52
Winnsboro 73 – Rains 13