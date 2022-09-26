Monday’s Sports

Texas A&M scores on a fumble, then an A&M handoff making it the wildest TD of the season.

MLB

Sunday

Astros (101-53) 6 – Orioles (79-73) 3

Guardians (86-67) 10 – Rangers (65-87) 4

Tuesday

Diamondbacks at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Rangers at Seattle Mariners 8:40 pm

NFL

Sunday

Bears (2-1) 23 – Texans (0-2) 20

Panthers (1-2) 22 – Saints (1-2) 14

Monday

Cowboys at East Rutherford NJ Giants 7:15 pm

COLLEGE

No. 17 Baylor (3-1) 31 – Iowa St (3-1) 24

No. 23 Texas A&M (3-1) 23 – No. 10 Arkansas (3-1) 21

Texas Tech (3-1) 37 – No. 22 Texas (2-2) 34

HIGH SCHOOL

It is going to be an old-time rivalry showdown on Oct 7. Mt Vernon and Winnsboro will decide who’s best at football. Mt Vernon defeated Mineola last Friday 42-25 while Winnsboro fans are excited about their victory over Rains 73-13. Bonham is at Mt Vernon this week and Winnsboro travels to Commerce.

Friday Football

Alba-Golden 35 – Quinlan Boles 12

Anna 47 – Pittsburg 12

Atlanta 35 – Bullard 28

Argyle 51 – Frisco Memorial 13

Beckville 56 – Big Sandy 0

Blue Ridge 44 – Whitewright 6

Caddo Mills 57 – Ferris 43

Carlisle 48 – Lone Oak 3

Carthage 56 – Bullard 7

Celina 56 – Carrollton Ranchview 0

Commerce 49 – Bonham 21

Community 41 – Dallas Lincoln 20

Cooper 49 – Wolfe City 6

DeKalb 65 – Tenaha 14

Edgewood 59 – Winona 26

Elysian Fields 49 – Queen City 10

Everman 35 – Ennis 33

Fairfield 40 – Eustace 6

Forney 41 – Lufkin 21

Frankston 16 – Harleton 12

Grand Saline 50 – Quitman 13

Greenville 34 – Princeton 6

Gunter 59 – Gladewater 7

Harmony 60 – Hughes Springs 34

Hooks 57 – Paul Pewitt 40

Leonard 45 – Tom Bean 0

Lindale 44 – Henderson 17

Lovejoy 51 – Denison 7

Jacksonville 34 – Athens 17

Kaufman 21 – Sunnyvale 7

Kilgore 32 – Palestine 0

Longview 21 – Lancaster 13

Marshall 36 – Pine Tree 7

McKinney North 34 – Tyler Lions 13

Melissa 56 – Terrell 21

Mesquite 37 – Tyler Legacy 14

Mt Vernon 42 – Mineola 25

Nacogdoches 34 – Whitehouse 23

New Boston 29 – Redwater 14

North Lamar 48 – Wills Point 7

Ore City 32 – Union Grove 7

Pleasant Grove 30 – Paris 14

Prairiland 25 – Chisum 24

Rockwall 56 – Rockwall Heath 21

Savoy 26 – Fannindel 24

Sulphur Springs 24 – Liberty-Eylau 6

Texas High 56 – Hallsville 31

Trenton 54 – Cumby 22

Tyler Grace 40 – Spring Hill 21

Van Alstyne 32 – Krum 27

Waskom 35 – New Diana 14

West Rusk 56 – Arp 35

White Oak 55 – Elkhart 52

Winnsboro 73 – Rains 13