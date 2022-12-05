Monday’s Sports

AP

NFL

Sunday

Browns (5-7) 27 – Texans (1-10) 14

Cowboys (9-3) 54 – Colts (4-8) 19

Monday

Saints (4-8) at Tampa Buccaneers (5-6) 7:15 pm ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Pelicans (15-8) 121 – Nuggets (14-9) 106

Suns (16-7) 133 – Spurs (6-18) 95

Monday

Thunder at Atlanta Hawks 6:30 pm

73ers at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

Suns at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm NBA TV

NHL

Sunday

Wild (13-9-2) 6 – Stars (14-6-5) 5

Tuesday

Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

UNT

The North Texas Mean Green is looking for a change. The Mean Green fired head coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons, according to a news release Sunday night. Littrell went 44-44 with North Texas and recently led the team to the Conference USA championship, where they lost to UTSA 48-27 on Friday. In his seven seasons, the Mean Green went to six bowl games, including this season. North Texas will play Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

TAMUC

The road trip to Utah ends with an 82-62 loss for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team on Saturday at Burns Arena. The Lions scored the first two points of the game, but the Trailblazers made back-to-back three-pointers to go up 6-2 and not tied again. Utah Tech went 13 for 30 from a distance and had 27 shots from the field.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball is back in the lower 48 states and takes on Denver on Sunday afternoon for the middle game of the three-game road swing. The Lions are riding a three-game winning streak.

HIGH SCHOOL

Coach Ricklan Holmes resigned as the Tyler Lions’ head football coach and campus athletic coordinator. His resignation is effective at the end of the contract year to “pursue new opportunities.” Holmes had served as the CUJO’s head coach since 2012.

Basketball

Saturday, in the Tatum Tournament over the weekend, Mt Pleasant 9th was in the championship game against Nacogdoches 9th.

Football Playoffs

Carthage 31 – Pleasant Grove 7

Gunter 31 – Holliday 7

Harmony 36 – Newton 22

Longview 37 – Mansfield 21

Malakoff 29 – Grandview 17

Mart 56 – Lovelady 6

Timpson 34 – Cooper 13

TY Chapel Hill 24 – Kilgore 21