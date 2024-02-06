Monday’s Sports

Photo: Avi Mahta – Lions host New Orlenas on Saturday at 1:00 pm

NFL

Monday, the San Francisco 49ers held their first on-field activity of the week at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. It won’t be their last.

According to players, the surface was soft as they went through their walk-through.

With Kansas City bidding to become the first NFL team to win back-to-back championships in 20 years, Patrick Mahomes said the Chiefs would “put its stamp on NFL history” if they could beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

NBA

Monday

Mavericks (27-23) 118 – 76ers (30-19) 102

Pelicans (29-21) 138 – Raptors (17-33) 100

Kyrie Irving returned after a six-game absence because of a sprained thumb. He had 23 points and eight assists, and Luka Doncic scored 19 points in one of the duo’s rare games together to lead the Mavericks past the 76ers 118-102.

Tuesday

Rockets (23-26) at Indianapolis Pacers (28-23) at 6:00 pm

Mavericks (27-23) at Brooklyn Nets (20-29) at 6:30 pm TNT

Thunder (35-15) at Salt Lake City Jazz (25-26) at 8:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (30-13-6) at Buffalo Sabres (22-23-4) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Monday

Kansas St (15-8 5-5) 75 – No. 4 Kansas (18-5 6-4) 70 OT

McNeese (20-3 9-1) 77 – A&M Commerce (8-15 2-8) 51

It was a tale of two halves on Monday night at the Legacy Center, as the McNeese Cowboys picked up a 77-51 win over the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team. McNeese started the game shooting 0-for-5 from the field, with the Lions scoring four points off turnovers and led 6-0 through the first four minutes and 38 seconds of the game. Next the Lions host New Orlenas on Saturday at 1:00 pm ESPN+

Tuesday

Oklahoma State (10-12 2-7) at No. 6 Houston (19-3 6-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN2

No. 14 Iowa State (16-5 5-3) at Texas (15-7 4-5) at 7:00 pm LHN

No. 21 BYU (16-5 4-4) at Norman Oklahoma (16-6 4-5) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

No. 23 Texas Tech (16-5 5-3) at No. 13 Baylor (16-5 5-3) at 8:00 pm ESPN

NCAAW

Tuesday

Texas Tech (16-7 5-5) at Morgantown No. 22 West Virginia (19-2 8-2) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

Arp High School’s Bass Club won The Texas High School Bass Association Lake Bob Sandlin Tournament last Saturday. It’s the second tournament win for Arp in recent months. In September, Arp won at Lake O’ the Pines.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Mt Pleasant’s Tuesday Softball Scrimmage vs. Spring Hill on Tuesday, February 6, will have varsity at 5:00 pm with junior varsity following.

BASKETBALL

Tuesday

BOY’S – GIRL’S oppsite site

Chapel Hill (29-1) at Mineola (14-12) at 7:30 pm

Clarksville (3-20) at Rivercrest (13-18) at 8:00 pm

Cooper (13-5) at Alba-Golden (10-11) at 8:00 pm

Fruitvale (5-19) at Cumby (8-16) at 6:30 pm

Gilmer (4-9) at Spring Hill (12-15) at 7:30 pm

Harmony (12-10) at Mt Vernon (9-12) at 7:30 pm

Harts Bluff (18-12) at Maud (11-17) at 8:00 pm

Hughes Springs (7-21) at Gladewater (3-22) at 8:00 pm

Liberty-Eyla (6-10) at Paris (17-9) at 6:30 pm

No. 20 Longview (27-3) at No. 22 Mt Pleasant (25-6) at 7:30 pm

North Hopkins (22-6) at Como-Pickton (2-24) at 8:00 pm

North Lamar (9-16) at Sulphur Springs (15-15) at 7:00 pm

Pleasant Grove (9-13) at Pittsburg (6-22) at 7:00 pm

Queen City (4-15) at Paul Pewitt (10-18) at 7:30 pm

Quitman (5-22) at Winnsboro (8-4) at 7:30 pm

Rains (18-11) at Edgewood (17-13) at 7:30 pm

Saltillo (18-15) at Avinger (2-19) at 7:00 pm

Sulphur Bluff (24-9) at Union Hill (8-11) at 7:00 pm

White Oak (8-21) at Daingerfield (6-6) at 6:30 pm