Monday’s Sports

Photo: Avi Mahta – Lions host New Orlenas on Saturday at 1:00 pm
NFL
Monday, the San Francisco 49ers held their first on-field activity of the week at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. It won’t be their last.
According to players, the surface was soft as they went through their walk-through.
With Kansas City bidding to become the first NFL team to win back-to-back championships in 20 years, Patrick Mahomes said the Chiefs would “put its stamp on NFL history” if they could beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.
NBA
Monday
Mavericks (27-23) 118 – 76ers (30-19) 102
Pelicans (29-21) 138 – Raptors (17-33) 100
Kyrie Irving returned after a six-game absence because of a sprained thumb. He had 23 points and eight assists, and Luka Doncic scored 19 points in one of the duo’s rare games together to lead the Mavericks past the 76ers 118-102.
Tuesday
Rockets (23-26) at Indianapolis Pacers (28-23) at 6:00 pm
Mavericks (27-23) at Brooklyn Nets (20-29) at 6:30 pm TNT
Thunder (35-15) at Salt Lake City Jazz (25-26) at 8:00 pm
NHL
Tuesday
Stars (30-13-6) at Buffalo Sabres (22-23-4) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Monday
Kansas St (15-8 5-5) 75 – No. 4 Kansas (18-5 6-4) 70 OT
McNeese (20-3 9-1) 77 – A&M Commerce (8-15 2-8) 51
It was a tale of two halves on Monday night at the Legacy Center, as the McNeese Cowboys picked up a 77-51 win over the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team. McNeese started the game shooting 0-for-5 from the field, with the Lions scoring four points off turnovers and led 6-0 through the first four minutes and 38 seconds of the game. Next the Lions host New Orlenas on Saturday at 1:00 pm ESPN+
Tuesday
Oklahoma State (10-12 2-7) at No. 6 Houston (19-3 6-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN2
No. 14 Iowa State (16-5 5-3) at Texas (15-7 4-5) at 7:00 pm LHN
No. 21 BYU (16-5 4-4) at Norman Oklahoma (16-6 4-5) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
No. 23 Texas Tech (16-5 5-3) at No. 13 Baylor (16-5 5-3) at 8:00 pm ESPN
NCAAW
Tuesday
Texas Tech (16-7 5-5) at Morgantown No. 22 West Virginia (19-2 8-2) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
Arp High School’s Bass Club won The Texas High School Bass Association Lake Bob Sandlin Tournament last Saturday. It’s the second tournament win for Arp in recent months. In September, Arp won at Lake O’ the Pines.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
Mt Pleasant’s Tuesday Softball Scrimmage vs. Spring Hill on Tuesday, February 6, will have varsity at 5:00 pm with junior varsity following.
BASKETBALL
Tuesday
BOY’S – GIRL’S oppsite site
Chapel Hill (29-1) at Mineola (14-12) at 7:30 pm
Clarksville (3-20) at Rivercrest (13-18) at 8:00 pm
Cooper (13-5) at Alba-Golden (10-11) at 8:00 pm
Fruitvale (5-19) at Cumby (8-16) at 6:30 pm
Gilmer (4-9) at Spring Hill (12-15) at 7:30 pm
Harmony (12-10) at Mt Vernon (9-12) at 7:30 pm
Harts Bluff (18-12) at Maud (11-17) at 8:00 pm
Hughes Springs (7-21) at Gladewater (3-22) at 8:00 pm
Liberty-Eyla (6-10) at Paris (17-9) at 6:30 pm
No. 20 Longview (27-3) at No. 22 Mt Pleasant (25-6) at 7:30 pm
North Hopkins (22-6) at Como-Pickton (2-24) at 8:00 pm
North Lamar (9-16) at Sulphur Springs (15-15) at 7:00 pm
Pleasant Grove (9-13) at Pittsburg (6-22) at 7:00 pm
Queen City (4-15) at Paul Pewitt (10-18) at 7:30 pm
Quitman (5-22) at Winnsboro (8-4) at 7:30 pm
Rains (18-11) at Edgewood (17-13) at 7:30 pm
Saltillo (18-15) at Avinger (2-19) at 7:00 pm
Sulphur Bluff (24-9) at Union Hill (8-11) at 7:00 pm
White Oak (8-21) at Daingerfield (6-6) at 6:30 pm