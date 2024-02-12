United Way Of Lamar County’s Kids Marathon Registration is Open
(PARIS, Texas)– The United Way of Lamar County announced today that registration is open for this year’s annual Kids Marathon.
Kick-Off is Thursday, March 7th at 5:30pm at the Trail de Paris (Love Civic Center entrance). All kids in grades K-6th are welcome and will run the 1st and last mile together. Runners will receive a free tshirt and their running log at the Kick-off.
The Kids Marathon finale is Thursday, May 9th and all runners will receive their medals as they cross the finish line. The Credit Union of Texas food truck will also be there with free food for the runners!
The 2024 Kids Marathon is sponsored by Brookshire’s, Quality Care ER, Paris Regional Health, Lamar National Bank, ONCOR, Farmers Bank and Pickle Printing.
For more information, call the United Way of Lamar County office at 903-784-6642.
