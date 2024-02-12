United Way Of Lamar County’s Kids Marathon Registration is Open

(PARIS, Texas)– The United Way of Lamar County announced today that registration is open for this year’s annual Kids Marathon.

Kick-Off is Thursday, March 7th at 5:30pm at the Trail de Paris (Love Civic Center entrance). All kids in grades K-6th are welcome and will run the 1st and last mile together. Runners will receive a free tshirt and their running log at the Kick-off.



Register on Eventbrite at — Registration for this free annual event opens February 12th and runs through March 7th.Register on Eventbrite at — https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/united-way-of-lamar-county- kids-marathon-is-for-kids-in- grades-k-6th-tickets- 814481133997