Monday’s Sports

A&M-COMMERCE SOFTBALL

NBA

Sunday

Pacers (33-25) 133 – Mavericks (33-24) 111

Thunder (40-17) 123 – Rockets (25-32) 110

Bulls (27-30) 114 – Pelicans (34-24) 106

Jazz (27-31) 128 – Spurs (11-47) 109

Luka Doncic finished with 33 points, six assists, and six rebounds for the Mavericks, who shot 47% from the field but allowed Indiana to hit 56% and make 14 3-pointers. Kyrie Irving had 29 points and six rebounds for Dallas. As the Indiana Pacers beat Dallas 133-111 on Sunday night to snap the Mavericks’ Western Conference-best seven-game winning streak.

NHL

Monday

Islanders (23-20-14) at Dallas Stars (35-16-8) at 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Sunday

No. 1 LSU (24-4 11-3) 75 – Tennessee (16-10 9-5) 60

Nicholls (13-14 7-8) 89 – A&M-Commerce (11-14 6-9) 77

Based on the results around the Southland Conference, the Lions clinched a berth in the conference tournament on Thursday night. The two teams split the regular season series, with the Colonels winning over the Lions for the first time.

NCAAM

Monday

No. 11 Baylor (19-8 8-6) at TCU (19-8 8-6) at 8:00 pm ESPN

Nicholls (15-12 10-4) 85 – A&M-Commerce (10-18 4-11) 70

Kalen Williams scored 31 for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team, who fell 85-70 to Nicholls in Louisiana on Saturday afternoon. Nicholls took both meetings over A&M-Commerce this season.

In 15 innings played on Saturday evening at the John Cain Family Field, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team allowed runs in just two innings, but fell 4-1 to South Dakota and Tarleton, 2-0 in eight innings, in the nightcap. A&M-Commerce is now 5-10 on the season, while South Dakota is 7-7 and Tarleton is 8-6 overall. Saturday was the fourth time the Lions and the Texans met since moving up to NCAA Division I, but the first time in Commerce.

NTCC SOFTBALL

Northeast Texas Community College’s first-year Head Coach, Haley Colwell, picked up her first win as a Collegiate coach. Colwell and the NTCC Eagles Softball team went to North Central Texas Community College on Wednesday, February 21, and picked up the win 3-0 over NCTC.

HIGH SCHOOL

MPHS 15-5A Girls All-District Basketball selections gave KK Brannon District Newcomer of the Year. Auti Johnson made the First Team All-District, and Essence Hurndon made the Second Team. Receiving Honorable Mentions were Melanie Morales, Eva Hampton, and KK Brown.

After four meets, the Mount Pleasant High School Lady Tiger Powerlifting team has qualified ten lifters for the regional meet, with one additional lifter named an alternate.

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

GIRL’S – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Friday

5A Region II – Curtis Center

No. 23 Princeton 33 – White 28

4A Region II A&M-Commerce

Canton 72 – Alvarado 41

3A Region II Prosper

No. 22 Rains 64 – Tatum 40

2A Region II McKinney North

No. 24 Lipan 64 – Collinsville 37

2A Region III Athens

No. 17 Martins Mill 43 – Tenaha 4

1A Region III Mansfield

Dodd City 42 – Gorman 38

REGIONAL FINALS

Saturday

Region II

No. 4 Liberty 52 – No. 10 Princeton 26

No. 1 Duncanville 46 – No. 2 DeSoto 39

No. 8 Nocona 50 – No. 12 Lipan 41

No. 11 Rains 69 – No. 13 Winnsboro 56

Westbrook 38 – Eula 35

No 21 Lincoln 56 – No. 15 Canton 43

Region III

LaVega 83 – Madisonville 60

Martins Mill 57 – Douglass 32

Randle 38 – Barbers Hill 34

Huntington 42 – Fairfield 41

Newcastle 55 – Dodd City 26

Summer Creek 65 – Fort Bend Hightower 35

BOYS AREA

Beckville 45 – Overton 42

Chapel Hill MP 57 – Jefferson 36

Crandall 62 – No. 24 Lufkin 47

No. 18 Eastern Hills 64 – Van Alstyne 59

Hooks 83 – Daingerfield 48

Honey Grove 68 – Alba-Golden 29

No. 8 Lancaster 53 – No. 20 Mt Pleasant 38

No. 15 Longview 47 – Melissa 46

Madison 73 – Howe 57

Muenster 50 – Harts Bluff 48 OT

Nacogdoches 52 – No. 21 Sherman 41

Paradise 51 – Pottsboro 47

Perrin-Whitt 65 – Sulphur Bluff 31

Pinkston 58 – Van 37

San Augustine 81 – McLeod 49

Slidell 70 – Avery 30

Spring Hill 58 – Bridge City 48

Tatum 79 – Redwater 38

Trinity Leadership 74 – Leonard 56

No. 6 Waxahachie 55 – No. 13 Horn 47

QUARTERFINALS

2A REGION II

Cooper vs. North Hopkins at Sulphur Springs Tue 6:00 pm

3A

Winnsboro vs. Tatum at Longview Mon at 7:00 pm

Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at Hallsville Tue at 7:00 pm

4A

Paris vs. Carter Tue at Royse City 7:00 pm