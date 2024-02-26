Monday’s Sports

Photo – Aiden Pelphrey
NBA
Sunday
Pacers (33-25) 133 – Mavericks (33-24) 111
Thunder (40-17) 123 – Rockets (25-32) 110
Bulls (27-30) 114 – Pelicans (34-24) 106
Jazz (27-31) 128 – Spurs (11-47) 109
Luka Doncic finished with 33 points, six assists, and six rebounds for the Mavericks, who shot 47% from the field but allowed Indiana to hit 56% and make 14 3-pointers. Kyrie Irving had 29 points and six rebounds for Dallas. As the Indiana Pacers beat Dallas 133-111 on Sunday night to snap the Mavericks’ Western Conference-best seven-game winning streak.
NHL
Monday
Islanders (23-20-14) at Dallas Stars (35-16-8) at 7:00 pm
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Sunday
No. 1 LSU (24-4 11-3) 75 – Tennessee (16-10 9-5) 60
Nicholls (13-14 7-8) 89 – A&M-Commerce (11-14 6-9) 77
Based on the results around the Southland Conference, the Lions clinched a berth in the conference tournament on Thursday night. The two teams split the regular season series, with the Colonels winning over the Lions for the first time.
NCAAM
Monday
No. 11 Baylor (19-8 8-6) at TCU (19-8 8-6) at 8:00 pm ESPN
Nicholls (15-12 10-4) 85 – A&M-Commerce (10-18 4-11) 70
Kalen Williams scored 31 for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team, who fell 85-70 to Nicholls in Louisiana on Saturday afternoon. Nicholls took both meetings over A&M-Commerce this season.
A&M-COMMERCE SOFTBALL
In 15 innings played on Saturday evening at the John Cain Family Field, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team allowed runs in just two innings, but fell 4-1 to South Dakota and Tarleton, 2-0 in eight innings, in the nightcap. A&M-Commerce is now 5-10 on the season, while South Dakota is 7-7 and Tarleton is 8-6 overall. Saturday was the fourth time the Lions and the Texans met since moving up to NCAA Division I, but the first time in Commerce.
NTCC SOFTBALL
Northeast Texas Community College’s first-year Head Coach, Haley Colwell, picked up her first win as a Collegiate coach. Colwell and the NTCC Eagles Softball team went to North Central Texas Community College on Wednesday, February 21, and picked up the win 3-0 over NCTC.
HIGH SCHOOL
MPHS 15-5A Girls All-District Basketball selections gave KK Brannon District Newcomer of the Year. Auti Johnson made the First Team All-District, and Essence Hurndon made the Second Team. Receiving Honorable Mentions were Melanie Morales, Eva Hampton, and KK Brown.
After four meets, the Mount Pleasant High School Lady Tiger Powerlifting team has qualified ten lifters for the regional meet, with one additional lifter named an alternate.
BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
GIRL’S – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Friday
5A Region II – Curtis Center
No. 23 Princeton 33 – White 28
4A Region II A&M-Commerce
Canton 72 – Alvarado 41
3A Region II Prosper
No. 22 Rains 64 – Tatum 40
2A Region II McKinney North
No. 24 Lipan 64 – Collinsville 37
2A Region III Athens
No. 17 Martins Mill 43 – Tenaha 4
1A Region III Mansfield
Dodd City 42 – Gorman 38
REGIONAL FINALS
Saturday
Region II
No. 4 Liberty 52 – No. 10 Princeton 26
No. 1 Duncanville 46 – No. 2 DeSoto 39
No. 8 Nocona 50 – No. 12 Lipan 41
No. 11 Rains 69 – No. 13 Winnsboro 56
Westbrook 38 – Eula 35
No 21 Lincoln 56 – No. 15 Canton 43
Region III
LaVega 83 – Madisonville 60
Martins Mill 57 – Douglass 32
Randle 38 – Barbers Hill 34
Huntington 42 – Fairfield 41
Newcastle 55 – Dodd City 26
Summer Creek 65 – Fort Bend Hightower 35
BOYS AREA
Beckville 45 – Overton 42
Chapel Hill MP 57 – Jefferson 36
Crandall 62 – No. 24 Lufkin 47
No. 18 Eastern Hills 64 – Van Alstyne 59
Hooks 83 – Daingerfield 48
Honey Grove 68 – Alba-Golden 29
No. 8 Lancaster 53 – No. 20 Mt Pleasant 38
No. 15 Longview 47 – Melissa 46
Madison 73 – Howe 57
Muenster 50 – Harts Bluff 48 OT
Nacogdoches 52 – No. 21 Sherman 41
Paradise 51 – Pottsboro 47
Perrin-Whitt 65 – Sulphur Bluff 31
Pinkston 58 – Van 37
San Augustine 81 – McLeod 49
Slidell 70 – Avery 30
Spring Hill 58 – Bridge City 48
Tatum 79 – Redwater 38
Trinity Leadership 74 – Leonard 56
No. 6 Waxahachie 55 – No. 13 Horn 47
QUARTERFINALS
2A REGION II
Cooper vs. North Hopkins at Sulphur Springs Tue 6:00 pm
3A
Winnsboro vs. Tatum at Longview Mon at 7:00 pm
Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at Hallsville Tue at 7:00 pm
4A
Paris vs. Carter Tue at Royse City 7:00 pm