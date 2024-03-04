Monday’s Sports

Chris Mortensen senior analyst at ESPN, died Sunday morning. He was 72.

NBA

Spurs (13-48) 117 – Pacers (34-28) 105

Thunder (42-18) 118 – Suns (35-2) 110

76ers (35-20) 120 – Mavericks (34-27) 116

The Sixers did in the Mavericks, winning consecutive games for the second time in the 14 straight games Joel Embidd (EM-beed) has missed, improving to 6-8 overall. There is no timetable for the reigning MVP’s return after surgery on his left knee.

NHL

Saturday

Stars (37-17-9) 3 – Sharks (15-38-6) 2

Tuesday

Stars (37-17-9) at San Jose Sharks (15-38-6) at 9:30 pm ESPN+

NFL

Chris Mortensen, the award-winning journalist who covered the NFL for nearly four decades, including 32 as a senior analyst at ESPN, died Sunday morning. He was 72.

COLLEGE

NCAAW

No. 6 Iowa (26-4 15-3) 93 – No. 2 Ohio State (25-4 16-2) 83

On Sunday, in Caitlin Clark’s last regular-season home game, the Iowa star passed the LSU and NBA legend for the most points scored by a Division I basketball player, men’s or women’s. On senior day, Clark entered the game against Big Ten regular-season champion Ohio State needing 18 points to pass Pete Maravich, who scored 3,667 points in his three seasons at LSU from 1967 to 1970. Clark did that in the first half and then finished the game with 35 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in No. 6 Iowa’s 93-83 victory over No. 2 Ohio State. She walked away with 3,685 career points.

No.9 LSU (26-4 13-3) 77 – Kentucky (11-19 4-12) 56

No. 21 Baylor (23-6 12-6) 67 – Oklahoma State (14-15 7-11) 45

A&M-Commerce (12-15 7-10) 78 – Houston Christian (6-22 1-16) 63

The Lions snapped a four-game losing streak. The Lions welcome Northwestern State at 5:00 pm on Wednesday for the regular season finale and Senior Day for the Lions.

NCAAM

Saturday

A&M-Commerce (11-18 5-11) 98 – Houston Christian (6-21 4-12) 85

The Lions end the regular season with home games on Monday, welcoming Lamar at 7:00 pm and ending with Northwestern State for Senior Day.

Monday

Texas (19-10 8-8) at No. 16 Baylor (21-8 10-6) at 8:00 pm ESPN

Softball

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team suffered a 22-4 setback in five innings on Saturday afternoon to the Houston Cougars at the John Cain Family Field. The series finale between the Lions and the Cougars is on Sunday.

Volleyball

The 2024 spring season began on Saturday in the Field House for the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team as part of the A&M-Commerce Play Day against A&M-Kingsville and North Central Texas College. All three teams participated in mini-matches against each other throughout the day. Each team was facing additional competition for the first time this spring. The Lions are next in action for the second A&M-Commerce Play Day of the season, on March 22, against Texas Woman’s and Trinity Valley Community College, starting at 2:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant’s Tuesday’s Varsity Softball Game vs. Tyler will be at 5:30 instead of 6:00. This will be a Varsity Game only.

GIRL’S STATE PLAYOFFS

Thursday

1A

Newcastle (33-1) 59 – Westbrook (28-9) 37

Turkey Valley (36-2) 54 – Neches (29-7) 41

3A

Huntington (35-6) 47 – Columbus (26-10) 33

Shallowater (26-12) 59 – Rains (36-2) 47

5A

Frisco Liberty (32-7) 66 – Richmond Randle (30-8) 37

Mansfield Timberview (39-1) 67 – Cedar Park (27-11) 45

Friday

2A

Martins Mill (34-5) 54 – Goldthwaite (34-3) 43

Nocona (34-3) 44 – Wellington (29-6) 42

4A

Waco La Vega (30-11) 65 – Dallas Lincoln (30-3) 60 OT

Canyon (29-6) 53 – Boerne (34-4) 39

6A

Duncanville (33-4) 39 – Humble Summer Creek (35-3) 31 OT

South Grand Prairie (32-3) 53 – Northside Brennan (32-3) 42

Saturday

1A

Newcastle (34-1) 48 – Turkey Valley (36-3) 32

3A

Shallowater (27-12) 54 – Huntington (35-7) 49 OT

Martins Mill (34-5) 66 – Nocona (34-3) 42

5A

Frisco Liberty (32-7) 60 – Mansfield Timberview (39-1) 51

4A

Waco La Vega (30-11) 45 – Canyon (29-6) 36

6A

Duncanville (33-4) 59 – South Grand Prairie (32-3) 41

BOY’S REGIONAL PLAYOFF

Friday/Saturday

6A REGION II

Rockwall (21-14) 51 – Nimitz (25-13) 39

Lake Ridge (31-6) 67 – Cypress Ranch (26-12) 56

Lake Ridge (32-6) 48 – Rockwall (21-15) 39

5A REGION II

The Colony (31-5) 60 – Longview (32-5) 58

Lancaster (27-5) 74 – Lone Star (32-4) 50

Lancaster (28-5) 42 – The Colony (31-6) 39

4A REGION II

Oak Cliff Faith (22-1) 84 – Pinkston (21-18) 61

Carter (31-5) 47 – Anna (21-15) 45

Oak Cliff Faith (23-1) 76 – Carter (31-6) 48

3A REGION II

Paradise (27-11) 58 – Tatum (27-10) 53

Ponder (35-6) 66 – Chapel Hill MP (35-2) 58

Ponder (36-6) 28 – Paradise (27-12) 24

2A REGION II

Lipan (33-4) 45 – North Hopkins (29-8) 42

Muenster (26-6) 48 – Poolville (30-6) 34

Lipan (34-4) 47 – Muenster (26-7) 32

2A REGION III

Beckville (27-7) 53 – Martins Mill (32-5) 48

Shelbyville (27-7) 71 – LaPoynor (24-12) 55

Shelbyville (28-7) 48 – Beckville (27-8) 46

1A REGION III

Gordon (20-6) 51 – Dodd City (30-8) 33

Graford (33-4) 44 – Slidell (28-9) 38

Gordon (21-6) 42 – Graford (33-5) 34