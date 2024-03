Fire crews across the Panhandle continue to respond to multiple wildfires driven by strong winds. The City of Borger in Hutchinson County says evacuations are underway for the City of Sanford. Texas A&M Forest Service had a Red Flag warning until midnight Sunday. They added the fire has the potential to move at 2-4 mph and burn as quickly as 900-3000+ acres in an hour with flame lengths in tall, thick grass up to 16-20 feet.