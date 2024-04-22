Paris Police Report For Monday, April 22

Paris Police arrested Christopher Austin Basham, 27, in the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue for outstanding warrants. After the arrest, officers found Basham in possession of Methamphetamine. He was booked on the warrants as well as the new charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Friday, officers arrested Colton Heath Golightly, 35, in the 400 block of W. Sherman. Officers arrested Golightly on outstanding felony warrants out of Marion County. Golightly had possession of Methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. He was also charged with the new Possession of a Controlled Substance and booked on all charges.

On Saturday, officers arrested Damon Earl Layton, 36, in the 1200 block of Bonham St. on an outstanding warrant for Harassment. This warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation involving Layton’s Harassment of an estranged family member, which involved his following the subject and making unwanted contact at the person’s business and home. They arrested Layton without incident.

Amanda Lynn McBride, 42, on Saturday, was arrested by Paris Police in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. After the arrest, McBride confessed to having further narcotics and paraphernalia on her person. They recovered the contraband from McBride and charged her with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Friday, officers responded to a family disturbance in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Road. They spoke with a victim who advised that Cody Wayne Roberts, 30, had assaulted them the previous evening and had just threatened them with a knife. Roberts attempted to vacate the area. Due to physical evidence of assault and Roberts’ continued erratic and violent behavior towards the victim, he was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat to a Family Member. Police found that a court had prohibited Roberts from family violence as a condition of a current bond. Roberts is currently awaiting trial on a previous family violence incident, and they charged him with Violation of Bond Conditions.

Officers arrested Robert Fitzgerald Taylor, 50, on Saturday in the 700 block of W. Center St. for a vehicle equipment violation. At the time of the stop, Taylor was found to be intoxicated and admitted to drinking prior to driving. Taylor was taken for a blood draw. It was discovered that Taylor had a previous conviction for DWI. He was charged with DWI 2nd offence.

On Sunday, Jesse James West, 25, got stopped for a vehicle equipment violation. West agreed to a vehicle search, which revealed prescription medications for which West had no lawful prescription. Officers charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance and booked him without incident.

Officers made 36 traffic stops, arrested 12 adults, and answered 275 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, April 21.

Captain John T. Bull