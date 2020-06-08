Monday’s Sports

NFL

John Zook, who teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end, has died. His brother, Dean Zook, confirmed the death to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The former player died Saturday in his native Kansas after a long battle with cancer. Initially, a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams out of Kansas, Zook wound up in Atlanta after a pair of trades, first to Philadelphia, then to the Falcons. He was 72.

Someone fatally shot former Florida and NFL receiver Reche Caldwell Saturday night in his hometown. His mother said police told her they believe someone ambushed her son outside his home in a possible robbery attempt. The New England Patriots and Washington Redskins, two of Caldwell’s stops in the NFL, and his alma mater were among those to tweet condolences to his family and former Florida coach Steve Spurrier and former Gators quarterback Rex Grossman.

COLLEGE

Facing challenges unique to the COVID-19 pandemic and the interruption of in-person learning, Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes had the best term on record in the classroom in the Spring 2020 semester, posting fantastic grades throughout all sports programs. As a whole, the athletics department posted a grade point average of 3.33 for the spring semester, a new record. Also, all 14 of the Lions’ sports programs have grade point averages of 3.0 or better for the first time on record.

Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle denies any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race after being accused by several former players of contributing to what they allege is systemic racism in the program. Doyle was placed on administrative leave Saturday, part of a decision made by coach Kirk Ferentz in what he called “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program.

HIGHSCHOOL

Athletic Directors around Northeast Texas spent last week getting coaches ready for how they can safely operate their summer workouts and sports specific drills starting today. The University Interscholastic League is allowing student-athletes to return to campuses today with strict guidelines. On top of schools looking out for any student that might have the coronavirus, there is also a concern about the conditioning of the students.