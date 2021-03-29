Monday’s Sports

NTCC vs. Tyler Junior College

NCAAM

Sunday

No. 1 Gonzaga 83 – No. 5 Creighton 65

No. 1 Michigan – No. 4 Florida State 58

No. 11 UCLA 88 – No. 2 Alabama 78

No. 6 USC 82 – No 7. Oregon 68

Monday

No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 2 Houston 6:15 pm

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Baylor 8:57 pm

NCAAW

Sunday

No. 1 South Carolina 76 – No. 5 Georgia Tech 65

No. 1 Stanford 89 – No. 5 Missouri St. 62

No. 2 Louisville 60 – No. 6 Oregon 42

No. 6 Texas 65 – No. 2 Maryland 61

Monday

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 1 UConn 6:00 pm

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 3 Arizona 8:00 pm

NBA

Saturday

Houston Rockets (13-32) 129 – Timberwolves (11-35) 107

San Antonio Spurs (23-20) 120 – Bulls (19-25) 104

New Orleans Pelicans (20-25) 112 – Dallas Mavericks (23-21) 103

Celtics (23-23) 111 – Thunder Oklahoma City (19-26) 94

Monday

New Orleans at Celtics 6:30 pm

Grizzlies at Houston 7:00 pm

Mavericks at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

San Antonio hosts Kings at 7:30 pm

NHL

Sunday

Panthers (22-9-4) 4 – Dallas Stars (11-12-9) 1

LSC

SOCCER

The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team showed toughness in battling Dallas Baptist University, the No. 1 team in the nation, but a late Patriot goal handed the Lions a 1-0 defeat. The Lions are 2-2-0 in the regular season, and Lone Star Conference play, while DBU is now 9-0-1 overall and 4-0-1 in the LSC.

SOFTBALL

The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team engaged in a classic Lone Star Conference doubleheader battle with No. 24 Angelo State University on Sunday, with each side picking up a win. The Lions won the opener in walk-off fashion, 3-2, before dropping the second game by a 3-0 score. A&M-Commerce is now 21-6 overall and 14-2 in the Lone Star Conference, and Angelo State is 17-10 and 9-7 in league play.

ASC

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team came up with several huge defensive plays down the stretch as the Cru knocked off Hardin-Simmons University 23-15 to win the American Southwest Conference Championship.

RXIV

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball had the series with Tyler Junior College affected by the weather in round one of conference play, and round two was no different. NTCC and TJC had to move Thursday’s matchup to Friday and added a second game to make up for one missed in the first round. While the weather was much nicer on Friday, the outcome was not as excellent for the Eagles, with the Apaches winning Game 1, 6-3 and Game 2, 8-4.

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

SOFTBALL

Alba-Golden 3 – Detroit 1

Chisum 9 – Lone Oak 0

Como-Pickton 15 – Rivercrest 0

Grand Saline 14 – Commerce 0

Mt Vernon 4 – Mineola 0

Royse City 11 – DeKalb 0

Sulphur Springs 10 – Pine Tree 1

BASEBALL

Sulphur Springs 13 – Pine Tree 4