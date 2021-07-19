Monday’s Sports

Paris T-Ball Team

NBA

G5 Bucks (3-2) 123 – Suns 119

Jrue Holiday helped the Milwaukee Bucks get the lead in the NBA Finals. First, he took the ball out of Devin Booker’s hands, and the next thing, Game 5 went to the Bucks 123-119 over the Suns last Saturday. G6 is Tuesday at Milwaukee at 8:00 pm ABC.

MLB

Blue Jays (47-42) 5 – Texas (36-57) 0

White Sox (56-36) 4 – Astros (56-38) 0

Monday

Texas at Detroit 6:10 pm

Cleveland at Houston 7:10 pm

MLB banned the fan who hit Boston Red Sox’s left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands. As a result, they banned him for life from attending major league games. The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball.

OLYMPICS

American tennis star Coco Gauff will not participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19. That according to the 17-year-old’s social media post on Sunday.

You won’t see the Russian flag above any podiums, but the national colors are on the uniforms. Unfortunately, doping cases old and new still cast a shadow over the team. Officials suspended two swimmers from the Tokyo team for issues dating back years, and two rowers tested positive last month.

HIGH SCHOOL

With several schools opening in urban areas, an expansion by the UIL could happen as soon as the 2024-2025 reclassification and realignment. They make that announcement in February every two years. So get ready for 7A as the UIL can’t go much above 500 teams each for 5A and 6A.

DIXIE

The Hallsville and West Rusk 12U All-Stars won their DI and DII State Championships on Saturday to clinch spots in the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Laurel, Mississippi.

Hallsville beat Nacogdoches 13-3 in Game 2 of their series to sweep the championship. As a result, Nacogdoches will go to the World Series as well, representing the Majors Division.

In Division II play, West Rusk pulled out a winner take all game three against Whitewright 3-1. As a result, West Rusk will represent Texas in the 12U DII World Series.

Also representing East Texas at Dixie World Series are the Bullard 8U All-Stars, Shelbyville 8U All-Stars, the Center 9U All-Stars, and the Hudson 11U All-Stars.

The Paris T-Ball team that qualified for the state tournament won! Please help us congratulate the 2021 T-Ball Texas Champions!