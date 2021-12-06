Monday’s Sports

NFL

Sunday

Colts (7-6) 31 – Houston (2-10) 0

Monday

New England at Buffalo 7:15 pm ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Houston (7-16) 118 – New Orleans (7-19) 108

Monday

Oklahoma City at Detroit 6:00 pm

San Antonio at Phoenix 8:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Arizona at Dallas 7:30 pm ESPN

COLLEGE

Baylor (11-2) will play in the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three seasons against Ole Miss (10-2). Baylor received an automatic bid to the bowl game after winning the Big 12 Championship. It lost the Sugar Bowl 26-14 to Georgia two seasons ago.

Texas A&M Football (8-4) has accepted a berth to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. On ESPN, they will face No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) of the Atlantic Coast Conference at 10:00 am on Dec 31.

LSU announced Sunday that they would head for Houston and face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

The Oklahoma Sooners have hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as the new head coach.

The Tyler Junior College Apaches took on Coffeyville Red Ravens in the Tips Champs Heart of Texas. The Apaches started slowly settling for two field goals, but in the second half, their offense turned it around and dominated the rest of the game en route to a 28-7 win.

HIGH SCHOOL

Last week Mt Pleasant’s Coach Pinckard announced that he would be the Athletic Director for MPISD, and the district was looking for a head football coach. Hours later, Sulphur Springs head coach Greg Owens announced his retirement. Sulphur Springs ISD hired Owens in 2006, and he ended with a record of 92-85 and won the school’s only state title in 2008. Ritchie Pinckard has been the head coach at Mount Pleasant since 2018.

Mt Vernon and Brock head for McKinney ISD’s stadium. McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center recently partnered with Daktronics (Brookings, S.D.) to manufacture and install the country’s largest high school video display. The north end zone video display measures 54-feet-wide by 32-feet-tall and features Daktronics patented 13HD pixel layout. For comparison, the display stands seven feet taller than McKinney North High School and, if set on its side, is just five feet shy of McKinney’s five-story hospitals. Fans can view the end zone display as either one large image or divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, game information and statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Also, a first for high schools, the seating fascia along each sideline and the south end zone showcases 482 feet of ribbon displays with a 15HD pixel layout. These displays bring supplemental game information and graphics to the main venue. It also offers additional opportunities for the school to highlight sponsors throughout events.

Thursday, Dec 9

3A DI Semifinal

Brock vs. Mount Vernon at McKinney ISD Stadium, 7:00 pm

2A DI Semifinal

Timpson vs. Shiner at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium, 7:00 pm

Friday, Dec 10

4A DII Semifinal

Celina vs. Gilmer at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium, 7:00 pm

3A DII Semifinal

Waskom vs. Franklin at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7:00 pm

Saturday, Dec 11

4A DI Semifinal

Chapel Hill vs. Austin LBJ at The Star in Frisco, 2:30 pm