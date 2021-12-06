Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 6)

Thomas Dewayne Johnson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NW 19th St at 8:24 Saturday night. The driver, Thomas Dewayne Johnson, II, 19, of Paris, had an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Johnson was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police arrested Chantez Dasha Washington, 32, of Paris, at 9:03 Friday morning in the 200-block of N. Main. A clerk observed Washington stealing two beers, and he criminally trespassed from that location. Police arrested and charged him with criminal trespass, and he had at least two prior theft convictions. Additionally, officers charged him with felony theft and placed him in Lamar County Jail. (Photo not available)

Coty Wayne Taylor

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1600-block of W. Houston St at 3:53 Sunday afternoon. Officers contacted Coty Wayne Taylor, 24, while investigating the disturbance. Taylor admitted to the officer that he had methamphetamine in his pocket. Officers arrested Tayor, charged him with a controlled substance and resisting arrest, and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 252 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Dec 5).