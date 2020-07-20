Monday’s Sports

Jack Nicklaus (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

MLB

The first inning ended at Dodger Stadium without Los Angeles making a single out Sunday night. The game went to the 10th inning in Philadelphia. Even with the Orioles leading the Phillies 4-1, and the Yankees hit in the bottom of the ninth with a 6-0 lead over the Mets. It’s not quite baseball like you’re used to seeing. Then again, we’d never seen baseball amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR

Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go and beat rookie teammate Tyler Reddick to Texas’s checkered flag, giving Richard Childress Racing its first 1-2 NASCAR Cup finish in nine years.

PGA

Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic. Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year. He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” on about April 20.

HIGH SCHOOL

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) should meet on Monday to again discuss the plans for fall athletics and extracurricular activities in Texas. UIL officials’ conversations have been happening throughout the summer, yet they have not announced a concrete plan as officials monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced it would push the start of fall sporting events until late September with current coronavirus conditions in the state.