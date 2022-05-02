Monday’s Sports

Kader Kohou | Amon Simon

NFL

Three East Texans had their names called on the final day of the NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals picked USC Running Back RB Keaontay Ingram of Carthage. The Chicago Bears chose Baylor Bear running back and Henderson native Trestan Ebner, and The New England Patriots took LSU lineman and Marshall native Chasen Hines.

NBA

Sunday

East

G1 Bucks (1-0) 101 – Celtics (0-1) 89

West

G1 Warriors (1-0) 117 – Grizzlies (0-1) 116

Monday

East

G1 76ers at Miami Heat 6:30 pm TNT

West

G1 Mavericks at Phoenix Suns 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

West

G1 Stars at Calgary Flames 9:00 pm ESPN2

MLB

Sunday

Blue Jays (15-8) 3 – Astros (11-11) 2

Rangers (8-14) 7 – Braves (10-13) 3

Monday

Mariners at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

The No. 20 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team ended the regular season with losses to No. 1 ranked UT-Tyler at Suddenlink Field by scores of 6-2 and 4-1, respectively, on Saturday, which included a four-hour weather delay during game two.

Texas A&M University-Commerce football team alums Kader Kohou and Amon Simon have signed contracts with National Football League teams to further their careers. Kohou has signed on as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, and Simon has signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

Longview vs. Forney

Sulphur Springs vs. Red Oak G1 Community Fri 7:30 pm G2-3 Grand Saline Mon 5:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Joshua

4A

Bullard sweeps Pittsburg 11-1, 4-0

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat

Gilmer vs. Canton at Whitehouse G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville

3A

Troup vs.

Prairiland vs. Boyd

Gunter vs. Pilot Point

Winnsboro vs. West Rusk

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Fri and Sat

Whitesboro vs. Whitewright

Rains vs. Grand View or Valley View

White Oak vs. Queen City

2A

Cooper vs. Axell

Valley Mills vs. Trenton or Wolfe City

McLeod vs. Hawkins

West Sabine vs. Timpson

Union Grove vs. Linden Kildare

Como-Pickton vs. Crossroads or Overton

Rivercrest vs. Kerns G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline Fri 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 3:00 pm

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Fri and Sat STAR 96.9

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline Fri 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 3:00 pm Klake 97.7

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat MIX 107.7

BASEBALL

Friday

Grand Saline 1 – Rains 0

Honey Grove 19 – Bland 6

Kilgore 9 – Mt Vernon 5

Longview 3 – Sulphur Springs 0 / Longview vs. Lufkin

Mt Pleasant 9 – Pine Tree 1

Paris 18 – Pittsburg 8

Pleasant Grove 13 – Gilmer 3

Prairiland 9 – Edgewood 5

Spring Hill 2 – Hallsville 1 Tune-Up

Texas High 5 – Marshall 1

Troup 8 – Elysian Fields 5

Tyler Legacy 4 – Mesquite 1

White Oak 5 – New Diana 0

Whitehouse 10 – Tyler Lions 0