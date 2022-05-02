Monday’s Sports

Kader Kohou | Amon Simon
NFL
Three East Texans had their names called on the final day of the NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals picked USC Running Back RB Keaontay Ingram of Carthage. The Chicago Bears chose Baylor Bear running back and Henderson native Trestan Ebner, and The New England Patriots took LSU lineman and Marshall native Chasen Hines.
NBA
Sunday
East
G1 Bucks (1-0) 101 – Celtics (0-1) 89
West
G1 Warriors (1-0) 117 – Grizzlies (0-1) 116
Monday
East
G1 76ers at Miami Heat 6:30 pm TNT
West
G1 Mavericks at Phoenix Suns 9:00 pm TNT
NHL
Tuesday
West
G1 Stars at Calgary Flames 9:00 pm ESPN2
MLB
Sunday
Blue Jays (15-8) 3 – Astros (11-11) 2
Rangers (8-14) 7 – Braves (10-13) 3
Monday
Mariners at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
The No. 20 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team ended the regular season with losses to No. 1 ranked UT-Tyler at Suddenlink Field by scores of 6-2 and 4-1, respectively, on Saturday, which included a four-hour weather delay during game two.
Texas A&M University-Commerce football team alums Kader Kohou and Amon Simon have signed contracts with National Football League teams to further their careers. Kohou has signed on as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, and Simon has signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
5A
Longview vs. Forney
Sulphur Springs vs. Red Oak G1 Community Fri 7:30 pm G2-3 Grand Saline Mon 5:00 pm
Hallsville vs. Joshua
4A
Bullard sweeps Pittsburg 11-1, 4-0
North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat
Gilmer vs. Canton at Whitehouse G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm
Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville
3A
Troup vs.
Prairiland vs. Boyd
Gunter vs. Pilot Point
Winnsboro vs. West Rusk
Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Fri and Sat
Whitesboro vs. Whitewright
Rains vs. Grand View or Valley View
White Oak vs. Queen City
2A
Cooper vs. Axell
Valley Mills vs. Trenton or Wolfe City
McLeod vs. Hawkins
West Sabine vs. Timpson
Union Grove vs. Linden Kildare
Como-Pickton vs. Crossroads or Overton
Rivercrest vs. Kerns G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm
Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline Fri 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 3:00 pm
GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK
Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Fri and Sat STAR 96.9
Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline Fri 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 3:00 pm Klake 97.7
North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat MIX 107.7
BASEBALL
Friday
Grand Saline 1 – Rains 0
Honey Grove 19 – Bland 6
Kilgore 9 – Mt Vernon 5
Longview 3 – Sulphur Springs 0 / Longview vs. Lufkin
Mt Pleasant 9 – Pine Tree 1
Paris 18 – Pittsburg 8
Pleasant Grove 13 – Gilmer 3
Prairiland 9 – Edgewood 5
Spring Hill 2 – Hallsville 1 Tune-Up
Texas High 5 – Marshall 1
Troup 8 – Elysian Fields 5
Tyler Legacy 4 – Mesquite 1
White Oak 5 – New Diana 0
Whitehouse 10 – Tyler Lions 0