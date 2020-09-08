" /> More Mosquitos Test Positive for West Nile in Greenville – EastTexasRadio.com
More Mosquitos Test Positive for West Nile in Greenville

41 mins ago

 


Trapped mosquitos in the Ridgecrest area tested positive for West Nile Virus. Trucks will be spraying Wednesday, September 9, Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September
11, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.

To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on
clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as active ingredient generally give longer protection.

For more preventive measures visit http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/index.aspx?NID=720

Don’t spray repellent on skin under clothing. Don’t use permethrin on skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile

