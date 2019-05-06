Morris County Man Guilty Of Mt Vernon Murder

The Morris County man charged with fatally stabbing a man at the American Inn Motel in Mt. Vernon in April of 2018 has entered into a plea bargain with prosecutors. 20- year- old Joshua Anthony Parker had been indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury last June for killing 49- year- old Timothy Paul Franks of Mt. Pleasant. Parker pleaded guilty to murder Friday in Franklin County and was sentenced to Life in Prison by 8th District Judge Eddie Northcutt. District Attorney Will Ramsay prosecuted the case and Parker was represented by Martin Braddy of Sulphur Springs.