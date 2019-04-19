Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Most Eat Chocolate Bunnies’ Ears First

With Easter on Sunday, TopCashback.com is sharing the results of its egg-citing spring holiday survey. It found two out of five (40%) Americans’ favorite Easter basket item is the classic chocolate bunny and 68% tend to chomp down on the ears first.

Easter is widely celebrated across the world and many (80%) in the United States plan on celebrating Easter this year with 56% aiming to spend between $1 and $50 on Easter gifts, including the egg hunt. Other findings:

Favorite Easter Tradition:

  • Spending time with family (34%)
  • Easter egg hunt (20%)
  • Religious aspects (18% )
  • Dying Easter eggs (10% )
  • The food (8%)

Favorite Easter Basket Item:

  • Candy (40%)
  • Activity items- crayons, movie passes, book (20%)
  • Plastic eggs with prizes (17%)
  • Money (14%)
  • Toys (7%)

Consumers plan on buying everything from food to clothing to celebrate this spring holiday with 58% of Americans purchasing their Easter essentials at Walmart, 39% at Target and 35% at the local grocery store. In addition to the most popular places to shop, 42% plan to purchase new outfits for Easter.

Planned Easter Purchases:

  • Candy (78%)
  • Food (74%)
  • Gifts (48%)
  • Décor (33%)
  • Flowers (28%)
  • Cards (24%)

Top 3 Ways Americans Celebrate Easter Without Breaking Bank:

  • Shop sales and deals (71%)
  • Coupons (54%)
  • Cashback sites like TopCashback.com (37%)

TopCashback also found that 59% of respondents put money in their Easter eggs, with 29% putting coins and 30% dollars.

