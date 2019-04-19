Most Eat Chocolate Bunnies’ Ears First

With Easter on Sunday, TopCashback.com is sharing the results of its egg-citing spring holiday survey. It found two out of five (40%) Americans’ favorite Easter basket item is the classic chocolate bunny and 68% tend to chomp down on the ears first.
Easter is widely celebrated across the world and many (80%) in the United States plan on celebrating Easter this year with 56% aiming to spend between $1 and $50 on Easter gifts, including the egg hunt. Other findings:
Favorite Easter Tradition:
- Spending time with family (34%)
- Easter egg hunt (20%)
- Religious aspects (18% )
- Dying Easter eggs (10% )
- The food (8%)
Favorite Easter Basket Item:
- Candy (40%)
- Activity items- crayons, movie passes, book (20%)
- Plastic eggs with prizes (17%)
- Money (14%)
- Toys (7%)
Consumers plan on buying everything from food to clothing to celebrate this spring holiday with 58% of Americans purchasing their Easter essentials at Walmart, 39% at Target and 35% at the local grocery store. In addition to the most popular places to shop, 42% plan to purchase new outfits for Easter.
Planned Easter Purchases:
- Candy (78%)
- Food (74%)
- Gifts (48%)
- Décor (33%)
- Flowers (28%)
- Cards (24%)
Top 3 Ways Americans Celebrate Easter Without Breaking Bank:
- Shop sales and deals (71%)
- Coupons (54%)
- Cashback sites like TopCashback.com (37%)
TopCashback also found that 59% of respondents put money in their Easter eggs, with 29% putting coins and 30% dollars.