Most Eat Chocolate Bunnies’ Ears First

With Easter on Sunday, TopCashback.com is sharing the results of its egg-citing spring holiday survey. It found two out of five (40%) Americans’ favorite Easter basket item is the classic chocolate bunny and 68% tend to chomp down on the ears first.

Easter is widely celebrated across the world and many (80%) in the United States plan on celebrating Easter this year with 56% aiming to spend between $1 and $50 on Easter gifts, including the egg hunt. Other findings:

Favorite Easter Tradition:

Spending time with family (34%)

Easter egg hunt (20%)

Religious aspects (18% )

Dying Easter eggs (10% )

The food (8%)

Favorite Easter Basket Item:

Candy (40%)

Activity items- crayons, movie passes, book (20%)

Plastic eggs with prizes (17%)

Money (14%)

Toys (7%)

Consumers plan on buying everything from food to clothing to celebrate this spring holiday with 58% of Americans purchasing their Easter essentials at Walmart, 39% at Target and 35% at the local grocery store. In addition to the most popular places to shop, 42% plan to purchase new outfits for Easter.

Planned Easter Purchases:

Candy (78%)

Food (74%)

Gifts (48%)

Décor (33%)

Flowers (28%)

Cards (24%)

Top 3 Ways Americans Celebrate Easter Without Breaking Bank:

Shop sales and deals (71%)

Coupons (54%)

Cashback sites like TopCashback.com (37%)

TopCashback also found that 59% of respondents put money in their Easter eggs, with 29% putting coins and 30% dollars.