Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Texarkana

Texas 10 Most Wanted Featured Fugitive Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, is back in custody after being captured on Feb. 23, in Texarkana, Texas. He was added to the Most Wanted list on Jan. 27. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in his arrest.

Working off information from their investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and Texarkana Police Department officers located and arrested Thompson at a home in Texarkana. DPS Highway Patrol also provided assistance in the investigation.

Thompson had been wanted since Aug. 2020, when he violated his probation and absconded from his last known Texarkana address. Since then, Thompson has been implicated as a suspect in multiple shootings, including a fatal one on Jan. 12, 2021, in Texarkana. He was wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, battery, stalking/intimidation and a probation violation. For additional information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.