North Hopkins ISD Superintendent Dr. Darin Jolly Resigns

North Hopkins ISD Press Release

Dr. Darin Jolly, Superintendent of Schools

March 2, 2021

In a Special 6:30 p.m. Meeting on Monday, March 1st, the North Hopkins ISD Board of Trustees approved Dr. Darin Jolly’s resignation, effective March 4, 2021. Jolly has accepted an administrative position in Ennis ISD, south of Dallas, closer to several relatives and family members. Dr. Jolly will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Accountability and Operations, overseeing the daily operation of Ennis ISD, beginning March 5th. Dr. Jolly will return to North Hopkins the week of March 15th during Ennis’s Spring Break to provide transitional leadership to the district and conclude his services March 23rd. Jolly has offered to be available as needed periodically in future days this semester to assist the district and help a new superintendent become acclimated with North Hopkins ISD.

North Hopkins ISD Board of Trustees have launched the search for a new superintendent with a deadline of March 17th for applications. A board committee is currently exploring Interim Superintendent possibilities to add district leadership and support during this time. “I am thankful for five great years in North Hopkins ISD. I have enjoyed leading this great district and community where so many great accomplishments were achieved for the amazing students in Panther Land. I’m thankful to have served with the North Hopkins ISD Board of Trustees in the constant quest for excellence. I will miss everyone and look forward to hearing of the many future successes of the district.” Dr. Darin Jolly.

“With heavy hearts our North Hopkins Board is thankful for the success of our school under the leadership of Dr. Darin Jolly. We are thankful for his service and his willingness to help provide a smooth search and leadership transition for our next superintendent. Our board is unified in continuing our tradition of excellence with high expectations of leadership for our next Superintendent of Schools.”

Sherry Smiddy, President, North Hopkins ISD Board of Trustees