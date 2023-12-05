Denny’s Paris Header
MPHS – Sports

The MPHS JV1 Lady Tigers

MPHS JV1 Lady Tigers Bronze Champions in Royse City The Mount Pleasant High School JV1 Lady Tigers were the Bronze Champions in the 11th annual Craig Bowers Memorial Basketball Tournament this weekend in Royse City. The JV division featured Rockwall, Prestonwood, Kaufman, Legacy, Dunbar, Royse City, Greenville, Tyler, and Richardson teams. The Lady Tigers were defeated in Game 1 by Richardson but did not let that deter their focus as they defeated Kaufman and Prestonwood. Crystal Jackson and Jessica Stanley coach the JV team.

