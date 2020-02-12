MPISD – News

Photo: Mount Pleasant Junior High School UIL Meet participants

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPJHS competes in UIL East Texas Junior High Academic Meet

Mount Pleasant Junior High School 7th and 8th graders competed in the UIL East Texas Junior High Academic Meet at Hallsville Junior High School on February 1 and brought home multiple medals and ribbons.

Mount Pleasant Junior High earned three team awards. The 7th-grade Science Team of Marilyn Johnson, Montserrat Lopez, and Dana Escobar placed 3rd as a team at the meet. The 8th-grade Music Memory Team of Orion Senence, Rocio Herrera, Zach Haygood, and Jake Carr took 2nd place as a team, and the 8th-grade Spelling Team of Harley Martin, Sophie Greco, and Angelina Hernandez earned 2nd place as a team.

Numerous students earned individual medals:

7th-Grade

Editorial Writing: Jazlynn Juarez—1st place; Christian Johnson—4th place

Spelling: Sam Chappell—2nd place

Social Studies: Alejandro Fernandez—5th place

Science: Dana Escobar—6th place

8th-Grade

Chess Puzzle Solving: Luke Muskrat—4th place

Editorial Writing: Sophie Greco—2nd place; Angelina Hernandez—6th place

Music Memory: Orion Senence—4th place; Rocio Herrera—5th place

Spelling: Sophie Greco—2nd place; Angelina Hernandez—6th place

“Our students have been practicing before and after school with their coaches for the last several months,” said MPJH Assistant Principal Todd Daniel. “It is always great to see how excited the students are before, during, and after the competition. It never fails that they will talk about doing even more events the next year because they had such a good experience competing academically against surrounding schools.”

MPJH UIL coaches include Phillip Sweeden (Chess Puzzle Solving and Maps, Graphs and Charts), Karen Stayton (Spelling and Dictionary Skills), Josh Miles (Music Memory), Windy Meurisse (Calculator), Terry Fitch (Mathematics), Allison Caddel (Science), and Launa McCord and Randee Dyer (Editorial Writing and Ready Writing).

Varsity: The MPHS Varsity Winter Guard

JV: The MPHS JV Winter Guard

JH: The Mount Pleasant Junior High Winter Guard

Mount Pleasant ISD Winter Guards attend competitions.

The Mount Pleasant ISD, Winter Guard teams, attended their first competition of the season on Saturday, February 8. The North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA) competition was held at Northwest High School in Justin, Tx, and featured 67 teams from across the state of Texas.

The Varsity Winter Guard placed 1st out of 28 in their division with a score of 77.290, more than eight points ahead of 2nd place. Because of their rating, they promoted the team to a higher class. The Varsity Show is titled “Akasha, Queen of the Immortals.”

The JV Winter Guard placed 2nd in the novice division out of 20 teams. The JV show is titled “Well with Me” and features the song “It Is Well With My Soul.”

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Guard placed 3rd in the cadet novice division with their show titled “Passing Notes” with music from the TV show, Gossip Girl.

The MPISD Winter Guards will be back in action at the NTCA competition on February 29 in Saginaw. Marty Newman directs the MPHS Varsity and JV teams. The Junior High team is headed by Presley McClendon with Jorge Banda assisting.

Photo left to right: Reid Pinckard, Taryn Thurman, Coach Cody Morris, Ryan Sharp

MPHS juniors earn Academic All-American awards

Mount Pleasant High School juniors Reid Pinckard, Ryan Sharp, and Taryn Thurman have earned the National Speech and Debate Association’s Academic All-American award. Of the more than 141,000 student members of the Association, fewer than 1,000 students receive the Academic All-American Award every year. To date, only seven team members from MPHS have earned this prestigious honor.

The Academic All-American award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school. They also earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the National Speech and Debate Association Honor Society, a total of 750 or more merit points, have at least a 3.7 GPA and have demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.

“Reid, Taryn, and Ryan are all very deserving of this honor,” said MPHS Speech and Debate coach, Cody Morris. “All three of them have earned this award through hard work in competition and the classroom. This is not an award they hand out to just anyone. Becoming an Academic All-American is extremely difficult. I am very proud to say we have three more Academic All-Americans in the program.”

Pinckard is the son of Ritchie and Amanda Pinckard, and Sharp is the son of Robin and Janet Sharp. Thurman is the daughter of Tris and Stephanie Thurman.