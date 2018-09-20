MPISD – News

Some schools now have a “Clear Bag” policy for sporting events. More schools are going to this. Mt Pleasant may do this at some point. Right now the ones that require this are the following schools:

MARSHALL

TYLER

LONGVIEW

PINE TREE

MPHS Students Named to All-Region Jazz Band

Eight members of the Mount Pleasant High School Jazz Band were named to the All-Region Jazz Band after auditions at Texas High School on Tuesday, September 18. In order to audition, students had to prepare three short technical pieces in the Jazz style, and improvise with a rhythm section. Having only a few short weeks to prepare, each piece required a high level of skill, as well as a mastery of the Jazz style. MPHS was well represented at the audition, making up 45% of the All-Region Jazz Band, more than all the other schools combined.

Those named to the All-Region Jazz Band include Jordi Bello (Bass Guitar), Gavin Rider (Guitar), Jerrius Vickers (Drums set), Jose Martinez (2nd chair Trumpet), Jayden Beckham (4th chair Trumpet), Sammy Dorantes (5th chair Trumpet), Hunter Mace (2nd chair Tenor Saxophone), and Frank Pina (2nd chair Alto Saxophone).

“I’m extremely proud of each student that auditioned,” said MPHS Jazz Band Director, Jamey Sterrett. “Their hard work and dedication to excellence continue to set them apart from all others. I’m truly honored to assist them on their musical journey.”

Service Manager Brett Harmon, Hipolito, and Monroy

MPHS Electrical Project on Display at Lowe’s

MPHS Electrical Technology students Eliab Monroy and Giovanni Hipolito built an Electrical Display project last year that won multiple awards at the District and State levels. Their project is currently on display at Lowe’s in Mount Pleasant. With the help of Lowe’s Manager Ricky Jones and Assistant Manager Tina Roberts, they donated multiple items for the project including wood, plexiglass and the lights. “If Lowe’s hadn’t donated the materials, this project wouldn’t have happened,” said Monroy. Monroy and Hipolito also received donations from Gray Rock Landscaping and Conroy Tractor. This year, as seniors, they have plans to build another, top-secret project and Lowe’s has already agreed to help with materials. Last year’s project will be on display for several weeks.