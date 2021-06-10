MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cheerleaders attend camp at The University of Texas

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders attended the UCA camp at The University of Texas at Austin from May 31-June 3. While at camp, the Varsity team received the Spirit Stick and 2nd place camp routine and a superior award.

The JV squad received the Spirit Stick and 2nd place in Game Day and 3rd place camp routine.

Seven cheerleaders earned individual accolades. MPHS placed six Varsity team members on the All American Cheerleader roster, the most from any squad in attendance at camp. All Americans included upcoming seniors Nevaeh Bardwell, Karigan Fox, Beth Lockett, Juliana Perez, Alex Van Rijn, and Anna Claire Wall. Awarded the prestigious “Pin it Forward Award” were JV squad member Kate Ball and Varsity members Lockett, Van Rijn, and Wall. A staff member gives it to a camper for a quality that made them stand out among them the rest.

The 2021-2022 MPHS Cheerleaders are under the direction of Karissa Lopez and Shanta Lockett. The Varsity squad includes Jillian Adair, Hannah Anderson, Nevaeh Bardwell, Morgan Brooks, Caroline Currey, Kennady Ebarb, Karigan Fox, Abigail Gutierrez, Beth Lockett, Jordan Neal, Katie Ochoa, Juliana Perez, Emily Shelton, Allie Sloan, Alex Van Rijn, and Anna Claire Wall. JV squad members are Kate Ball, Alexa Gamble, Madison Hargrove, Tatum Smith, Kit Thompson, Giselle Tinajero, and Zoe Zittel. Cheer manager is Raquel Martinez.

Mount Pleasant High School

6th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Ritchie Alcibar, Hannah Anderson, Nicholas Cates, Brayant Chavez Angeles, Ella Cross, Caroline Currey, Clinton DeBord, Leslie Delacruz, Drew Dyke, John Freeman, Ismael Galicia, Elva Garcia, Estefani Garcia, Ana Garrett, Sophie Greco, Owen Green, Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Jillian Jetton, Erik Liera, Silvia Lopez, Mason Majors, Nathaniel Martinez, Evelyn Monreal, Annie Munoz, Veroniz Palencia Almandarez, Andrew Perez, Cecilia Phan, Gabriel Rodriguez, Kiara Rundles, Makayla Spigner, Sonia Sustaita, Francisco Tovar, Emilia Vega, Alicia Velasquez-Molina, Harrison Wall, Conlee Zachry, Michelle Zelaya, Beverly Zuniga

10th Grade

Alvaro Amador, Manoa Bagsic, Reese Ball, VanessaJane Bayna, Madison Carpenter, Devin Castaneda, Natalie Crockett, Norma Delgado, Litzy Gonzalez, Pilar Gonzalez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Camdon Johnson, Chelsea Maldonado, Jayleen Martinez, Samantha McClenan, Madison McNeil, Audrie Mendoza, Anthony Orellana, Sara Perez, Esmeralda Ramirez, Tiffany Rangel, Dulce Rivera, Nayeli Rivera, Axel Rodriguez, Jacqueline Rodriguez, Chris Russell, Micah Shepherd, Jose Trejo, Melissa Vasquez, Raul Vazquez, Jack Welborn, I’Yana Williams

11th Grade

Odalys Adame, Delaila Aleman, Krystelle Alipao, Yoana Amador, Aachal Amin, Rossy Banegas, Nevaeh Bardwell, Lainy Blackstone, Jacob Bristow, Vanessa Buendia, Michelle Calderon, Henry Chappell III, Sherlyn Chavelas, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Raul Fernandez, Orlando Garcia Vazquez, Greylyn Goolsby, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Rheagan Lopez, Leslie Mayo, M Guadalupe Molina, Katherine Ochoa, Luiz Olvera, Nubia Ortiz, Jessie Parchman, Abril Ramirez, Noemi Rios, Evelyn Rodriguez, Briseida Solis, Jonathan Tepetate, Keller Thompson, Amiah Thornton, Esteban Trejo, Ariana Vazquez, Kurion Walker, Anna Claire Wall

12th Grade

Angel Acuna, Madison Adams, Cathy Banda, Jennifer Barboza, Alicia Bello, Ashley Bernardi, Chase Bonacorsi, Juan Canada, Mya Clark, Lesset Cruz, Ke’Mya Davis, Javier De La Cruz, Victor Diaz, Julissa Dominguez, Isabel Dorantes, Maiko Estrada, Mia Everitt, Gaven Fife, Christian Flores, Samantha Garcia, Isabella Greco, Migel Guerrero, Azalia Guzman, Bre Asia Hargrave, Anna Harris, Ghyles Lias, Faith Logan, Reese Loving, Naydelin Martinez Martinez, Arianna McClain, Jennifer Montufar, Nataly Morales, Leslie Olvera, Yahaira Perez, Sashi Poudel, Alejandra Ramirez, Anahi Ramirez, Jasper Reynolds, Maribel Rodarte, Meagan Rogers, Miguel Segura, Ryan Sharp, Ashley Tabor, Eliyah Tagg, Taryn Thurman, Tyler Welborn, Jaycee Woods, Carson Zachry