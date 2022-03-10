MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS band members advance to State

Forty-four Mount Pleasant High School Band Students earned first division medals at the UIL Region IV Solo and Ensemble Contest and have advanced to the State Solo and Ensemble contest held in Austin at the end of May. Due to weather, the event was rescheduled from its original date to Friday, February 18 at Gilmer High School and Friday, February 25 at White Oak High School.

To earn a first division medal and advance to State, these students logged many hours of practice over the past three months on complex musical selections chosen by the Texas University Interscholastic League. They then had to perform the work before a judge, challenging any young musician. The first division awards they earned represent a superior performance and are the same as a first-place finish.

Qualifying for State as part of an ensemble are Aachal Amin, Manoa Bagsic, Dalia Balderas, Hannah Bowles, Brian Bush, Nikolas Campbell, Ethan Carillo, Madison Carpenter, Giselle Castillo, Jose Fuentes, Makiah Gholston, Karli Hill, Natalie Hines, Jazlynn Juarez, Suhey Lopez, Kayla Mata, Pablo Mata, Alitzel Mendoza, Armando Molina, Edward Moya, Zoë Newman, Ilse Ojendis, Joel Palacios,

Andrew Perez, Neida Perez, Angel Quistian, Cynthia Ramirez, Isai Ramirez, Lizzette Ramirez, Kaylee Ramos, Alejandro Rosiles-Cervantes, Orion Senence, Araceli Solis, Christopher Sorto, Tawnny Swanson, Jonathan Tepetate, Luke Thurman, Anahi Valente, Emmalee Wade, Donovan Young, Fransisco Zapata, Shpat Zejaq, and Grace Zittel. Andrea Anguiano also earned a one on her solo performance.

Three students, including Bagsic, Pablo Mata, and Newman, qualified for State as both a soloist and an ensemble. Additionally, ten of the students qualified for state solo and ensemble as eighth-graders: Balderas, Campbell, Carillo, Gholston, Hines, Molina, Moya, Rosiles-Cervantes, Zapata, and Zittel.

The MPISD band program is under Dr. Theodus Luckett, Karen Luckett, Jamey Sterrett, Brian Bass, Alicia Hargett, and Sheri Sullivan.