MPISD – News

Front L to R: Treasurer Reese Ball, President Marcela Mata, and Vice President Anthony Orellana

Back L to R: Special Projects Chair Angelina Hernandez, Special Projects Chair Sophie Greco, and Secretary Hope Powell

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Student Council selects officers

The Mount Pleasant High School Student Council has selected its officers for the 2022-2023 school year: President Marcella Mata, Vice-President Anthony Orellana, Secretary Hope Powell, Treasurer Reese Ball, and Special Projects Chairpersons Angelina Hernandez and Sophie Greco.

The MPHS Student Council operates several community service projects during the year, including the annual Veteran’s Day program at Wallace Middle School, assisting with Fall Festivals at the elementary schools, and the youth football league. The Mount Pleasant High School Student Council advisor is Camille Brown.