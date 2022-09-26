Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 26)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200-block of Allen St at 7:48 Friday morning. Someone had entered it during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues.

James Burton House

Paris Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 2800-block of Lamar Ave at 4:07 Friday afternoon. During a search, the officers located pills in a container that the driver did not have a prescription to possess. They placed James Burton House, 61, of Paris, under arrest for keeping a dangerous drug. During the arrest, officers found house had possession of Methamphetamine, and they added possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. They placed house in the Lamar County Jail.

Dontrell DeAndrae Dennis

Paris Police were responding to shots fired in the 1000-block of NE 34th St Sunday morning at 12:44 when the officer observed a white Chevrolet Malibu traveling at a high rate of speed coming from the area of the call. The driver sped up and attempted to elude the officer. The vehicle left the roadway in the 4000-block of SE Loop 286 and damaged a tire. They arrested the driver, Dontrell DeAndrae Dennis, 20, of Paris, charged him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1700-block of N. Main St at 12:48 Sunday morning. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that someone had damaged their vehicles. The victims claimed they had an altercation with another person approximately 30 minutes before discovering the broken windows. All three advised that they knew the person they had been in the fight with, and the suspect left the scene after the conflict. One claimed that they had tampered with the cameras at his house and he had broken windows on another vehicle. The victims estimated the total damage to be over $750.00 but less than $20,000. The incident is under investigation.

Vince Eric Pezina

Paris Police stopped a person in the 100-block of NW 4th St. walking in the street instead of on the sidewalk. They arrested Vince Eric Pezina, 30, of Paris, at 7:27 Sunday morning on two warrants out of Dallas County, charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest. They placed Pezina in the Lamar County Jail.

Jerry Lee McClour

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1300-block of Clarksville at 4:01 Sunday afternoon for displaying expired registration. The driver, Jerry Lee McClour, 47, of Paris, had two outstanding city traffic warrants. During the arrest, McClour had two pistols in the vehicle. McClour had numerous felony convictions, and they charged him with unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon. McClour is waiting for a transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 248 calls for service and arrested 19 persons over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Sep 25).