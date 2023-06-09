MPISD – News

The 2023-2024 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants with their camp awards

Front Row L to R: Senior Lieutenant Makayla Spigner, Captain Genevieve Rubio, and Junior Lieutenant Jalyssa Aguilar / Back Row L to R: Sergeant Valeria Vega, Sergeant Violet Castaneda, Sergeant Morgan Zepeda, Head Sergeant Audrey Fisher, Sergeant Haley Garcia, and Sergeant Jamie Garrett

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants bring home awards from camp

The 2023-2024 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants attended an American Dance/Drill Team officer camp from June 4-7 at the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Hotel. They participated in numerous dance and leadership sessions, created their choreography, and planned team events for the upcoming year. They evaluated the officers on three dance routines and the sergeants on their creative projects.

The officers received the Diamond Sweepstakes award and were voted the Gussie Nell Davis Team of the Week.

The Sergeants were named All-American Social Officers of the Day and the Most Admired Social Officers of the Day on day 2, received the Social Officer Award of Excellence and were named All-American Social Officers of the Week.

Three Tiger Dolls received individual accolades. They chose Sergeant Jamie Garrett as an All-American Dancer, with Head Sergeant Audrey Fisher receiving Honorable Mention. They awarded Fisher Outstanding Social Officer. Despite having a broken foot, Captain Genevieve Rubio received the Outstanding Dance Officer Performer/Leader award.

The Tiger Dolls were also the winners of the social media challenge. The assignment was to create an Instagram post that included camp experiences and the theme of the camp, Leaving a Legacy. The Tiger Dolls conducted video interviews of other campers asking about their camp experience. The Tiger Doll officers and sergeants each gave the word to describe how Tiger dolls have created a 60-year legacy. You can view their winning video on their Instagram page at mphstigerdolls.

Tiger Doll Director, Jaton Broach, said, “I am so proud of your hard work. Captain Geni, we can’t wait for your foot to be 100% and to dance with you again. I am excited for the amazing year ahead and can’t wait to have our team back together next month!”

The Tiger Dolls will begin preparation for the 2023 football season and halftime performances at the end of the summer.