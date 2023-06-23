MPISD – News

MPHS and Area 6 State FBLA Advisor John Whitten, with Area 6 State Vice President, Sophie Greco

Greco delivers a speech at camp

Greco and Whitten prepare for a ropes course challenge

Mount Pleasant High School FBLA attends State Officer Training Camp .

Mount Pleasant High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Vice President Sophie Greco, and Advisor, John Whitten attended FBLA State Officer Training (OT) Camp from June 12-16 at Camp Copass in Denton. Greco, an upcoming senior, was elected the FBLA State Vice President for Area 6 earlier this year, and attending OT camp helped her prepare for the forthcoming year.

While at camp, Greco had a chance to network with other officers from across the state. Camp activities included collaborating with other state officers, ropes courses, and team-building activities, learning to introduce speakers, planning for the upcoming National Leadership Conference workshop, preparing to host a fall area workshop in Mount Pleasant, marketing and recruiting new members, and learning about finances and travel. Greco also presented a speech on Free Enterprise to all state officers and their advisors.

Whitten, the State Advisor for Area 6, presented a motivational speech on pursuing your passion and a workshop on the jargon of FBLA.

Greco is part of the area leadership team, including two other MPHS students. Senior Angelina Hernandez is the Area 6 President, and junior Gopi Amin, is the Area 6 Parliamentarian. All three will work together to plan for the Area Fall Workshop and the Area Leadership Conference this coming school year.

Greco and Whitten will be among the 13 MPHS attendees of the FBLA National Leadership Conference. Greco will compete in Hospitality and Event Management as a team with Reese Ball and Olivia Reed. She will also join other Texas State Officers attending Nationals and present a workshop in Atlanta.

“I was excited for Sophie to get the opportunity to network with other vice presidents from around the state,” Whitten said. “It is imperative as a state officer that you have this valuable training to help prepare you for the upcoming year. Sophie displayed leadership capabilities throughout the week and also grew when it came to speaking and presenting speakers. I am excited about what’s in store for the upcoming year with Sophie and our leadership team members, both at the area and local chapter levels. As an advisor, it’s always fulfilling for me to see my students step up and become leaders.”

The FBLA National Leadership Conference will be held June 25-July 1 in Atlanta, Ga. MPISD-qualified students from MPHS and FBLA Middle-Level from Wallace Middle School and Mount Pleasant Junior High are attending.