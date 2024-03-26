MPISD – News

The 2024-2025 Tiger Doll’s new members

The 2024-2025 Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls

Contact: Kelly Cowan

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls held tryouts for the 2024-2025 school year on Friday, March 22, in the Tiger Doll room at MPHS and selected 18 new members. The 24-25 line features 53 dancers and six managers.

The 2024-2025 Tiger Doll new members are Leslie Benavidas, Marley Broach, Khloe Cooper, Preslee Craig, Jackie Fernandez, Blakely Garrett, Jaslenne Gonzalez, Summer Jimenez, Madison McKelvey, Carolyn Pena, Angela Ramirez, Carmandy Rocha, Gracie Rodriguez, Jaycie Smith, Karina Torres, Emily Ventura, Alejandra Zapata, and Haley Zavala.

Returning members include Jalyssa Aguilar, Alin Alvarado, Kaylin Castaneda, Violet Castaneda, Alessandra Cervantes, Alyse Cervantes, Pamela Dominguez, Lia Esguerra, Audrey Fisher, Aileen Flores, Mayte Flores, Haley Garcia, Audrey Garrett, Jamie Garrett, Irlanda Gasca, Esther Gonzalez, Pilar Gonzalez, Aylin Hernandez, Kenlee Jaggers, Mackenzie Jaime, Mollie Luck, Dori Macedo, Deleismy Martinez, Alexis Mata, Maggie Price, Tania Rangel, Allison Santiago, Mayci Stoker, Valeria Tejeda, Valeria Vega, Brooklyn White, Maggie Wilson, Mishelle Ysasi, Morgan Zepeda, and Alba Zeqaj.

Managers are Stephanie Barrientos, Kaylie Castillo, Ayraonne McCoo, Daena Mendez, Kimberly Rocha, and Alondra Ruiz.

The Tiger Dolls are under the direction of Jaton Broach.

NTCC College Navigator Ja’Quacy Minter tells students about the opportunities at Northeast Texas Community College

Chillz on Wheelz owners Sarah Flanagan (left) and Rachel Narramore listen as a student asks how many snow cone flavors they offer

Photo Booth Graphics owner and graphic designer Clay Moore shows students a little about his business

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Edgardo Godoy and Titus County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Ashlyne Godoy take questions about working in law enforcement

Dr. Kenny Thompson with East Texas Children’s Dentistry explains the importance of brushing your teeth

Staff Sergeant Ramiro Herrera (left) and PFC Samuel Hampton tell the students about the United States Army

Firefighters Cody Craig (left) and Chase Higginbotham answer a question about what firefighters do all day when there is no fire

Realtor Theresa Preciado with Castillo Realty plays a game with students where they try to guess how much different houses cost

Easily the most popular “person” in the room was the Chick-fil-A Cow

Director of Operations Wendy Standridge (left) and Marketing & Community Outreach Director Melanie Knight take questions about working at Chick-fil-A

E.C. Brice Elementary hosts Career Expo

It’s never too early to start planning for the future! So, students at E.C. Brice Elementary began thinking about their possible futures on Thursday, March 21, when they attended the Brice Career Expo.

Representatives from ten local businesses were at tables in the Brice Gym so that students could learn about college, the military, and different areas of the workforce. The students rotated through each business and were able to ask questions and learn more about having a job when they got older.

Business and their representatives included:

Castillo Realty—MPHS graduate Suzie Castillo with Theresa Preciado and Eliana Mejia

Chick-fil-A—MPHS graduates Melanie Knight and Wendy Standridge

Chillz on Wheelz—MPHS graduates Rachel Narramore and Sarah Flanagan

East Texas Children’s Dentistry—MPISD Board member Dr. Kenny Thompson

Mount Pleasant Fire Department—MPHS graduates Cody Craig and Chase Higginbotham

Northeast Texas Community College—MPHS graduate Ja’Quacy Minter

Photo Booth Graphics—MPHS graduate Clay Moore

Texas Department of Public Safety—MPHS graduate Trooper Edgardo Godoy

Titus County Sheriff’s Office—MPHS graduate Corporal Ashlyne Godoy

U.S. Army Recruitment Center—PFC Samuel Hampton and Staff Sergeant Ramiro Herrera

If you or your business want to participate, contact Jana Moore at E.C. Brice Elementary.

MPHS senior Angelina Hernandez speaks to a potential new member of the Student Council

MPHS senior McKinsee Oviedo explains how to get started in the Cosmetology program

MPHS teacher Tracy Porter (left) speaks to a parent and incoming freshman about the benefits of FBLA

MPHS teacher Jack Jones (left) answers an eighth grader’s questions about the MPHS Engineering program

MPHS teacher Misty McCrumby (right) helps a new student choose courses for his first year

Leah Crabb (left) and incoming freshman Emily Crabb listen as Ana Munoz (right) explains 9th-grade course options

MPHS welcomes the Class of 2028

Mount Pleasant High School held its annual Tiger Expo on Thursday, March 21, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm for the MPHS Class 2028. Teachers and students set up booths in the old gym for incoming first-year students and their parents to preview elective options and talk to coaches, directors, and sponsors. They then entered the main academic building, where an advisor helped them choose their 2024-2025 school year courses.