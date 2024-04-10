Wednesday’s Sports

Joe Pavelski #16

NBA

Tuesday

Rockets (39-40) 118 – Magic (46-33) 106

Spurs (20-59) 102 – Grizzlies (27-52) 87

Thunder (54-25) 112 – Kings (45-34) 105

Pelicans (47-32) 110 – Trail Blazers (21-58) 100

Mavericks (49-30) 130 – Hornets (19-60) 104

Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, and the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks continued their late-season surge, beating the Charlotte Hornets 130-104 on Tuesday night for their 15th win in 17 games. Dallas secured a guaranteed playoff spot among the top six in the Western Conference later Tuesday when Phoenix lost to the visiting Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavs (49-30) will likely become the fifth seed.

The top six teams from each conference will be assured playoff spots, while team Nos. 7-10 in the standings will enter the play-in tournament on April 16-19. Two teams in each conference will then emerge to fill out the eight-team field, with the first round of the playoffs starting on Saturday, April 20.

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (50-20-9) 3 – Sabres (37-37-5) 2

Joe Pavelski scored the go-ahead goal on a tipped puck with his back to the net, and the playoff-bound Dallas Stars got their 50th win of the season, 3-2 over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

MLB

Royals (7-4) 4 – Astros (4-8) 3

Athletics (4-7) 4 – Rangers (6-5) 3

Shea Langeliers hit three home runs, including a two-run drive in the ninth inning that lifted the Oakland Athletics over the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Astros (4-8) at Kansas City Royals (7-4) at 6:40 pm

Athletics (4-7) at Arlington Rangers (6-5) at 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAW

On Tuesday, Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark was named the 2024 Wooden Award winner. Twice, she received the Most Outstanding Women’s college basketball player award.

SOFTBALL

No. 2 Oklahoma (36-3) 7 – Wichita State 0

No. 24 Baylor (22-14) 2 – UTSA 1

No. 13 Houston (22-17) vs. Sam Houston Postponed

BASEBALL

No. 1 Arkansas (28-3) 5 – San Jose State 1

No. 3 Texas A&M (29-4) 6 – UTSA 5

Oklahoma (18-14) 11 – UT Arlington 9

Sam Houston 8 – Houston (16-16) 5

LSU (22-12) 16 – McNeese 0

Texas (19-13) 9 – Texas State 1

Baylor (13-18) vs. No. 15 Dallas Baptist Canceled

UT Rio Grand vs. TCU (20-11) Canceled

Texas Tech (24-9) vs. Abilene Christian Postponed

GOLF

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team concluded its final regular season competition on Tuesday afternoon with a 10th-place finish at the Koasati Pines Intercollegiate.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mt Pleasant 14 – Hallsville 0

Sulphur Springs 1 – North Lamar 0

BASEBALL

Atlanta 3 – DeKalb 1

At the Pine Tree High School district meeting, the Mount Pleasant High School Tiger and Lady Tiger track teams closed their regular seasons on Wednesday, April 3. The Tigers placed fourth as a team, qualifying eight athletes for the area meet in eight events. The Lady Tigers placed fifth as a team, qualifying ten athletes for the area meet in six events.