MPISD – News

Wallace Invention: Tanner Marshall with his invention, the Esca-Ladder | Sims Science: Cooper Rider with his Region 8 Science Fair Project, “Stay Salty and Burn Bright.”



Group L to R: Mollie Luck, Ava Fite, Cooper Rider, Tanner Marshall, Lachlan Miles, and Garrett Brown

MPISD Students Bring Home Medals from Region 8 Science Fair

On January 31, students from four Mount Pleasant ISD campuses competed in the Region 8 ESC Science and Invention Fair. Two of those students were awarded medals for their projects.

P.E. Wallace Middle School 6th grader Tanner Marshall placed 3rd in the Invention category with his project, the “Esca-Ladder,” a ladder with moving steps to increase safety. He is the son of Judd and Courtney Marshall.

Wallace also had two entries in the Science Fair competition. Fifth-grader Ava Fite’s project, titled “Egg-cellent Osmosis.” tested the effects of acid on the process of Osmosis. She is the daughter of Keres and Katie Fite. Fifth-grader Mollie Luck’s project, “Slime Solutions,” tested which slime solution had the most elasticity. She is the daughter of Russell and Michelle Luck.

Annie Sims Elementary School 4th grader Cooper Rider placed 1st with his project “Stay Salty and Burn Bright” which measured the different conductivity of three different salts (table salt, Epson Salt, and Meat Tender) in distilled water. He found that Meat Tender had the most conductivity and produced 7.5 volts of energy at a full level. He is the son of Nathan and Lisa Rider.

Corprew Elementary School 4th grader Lachlan Miles created a Solar Oven and compared the efficiency of electric ovens, microwave ovens, and the solar oven when making s’mores. He is the son of Joshua and Sarah Miles.

Brice Elementary School 4th grader Garrett Brown tested which gum had the longest lasting flavor. He is the son of Jeff and Christina Brown.

“I am particularly proud of the students that participate in the science fair for Region VIII,” said Susan Gage, Wallace Instructional Coach, and Science Department Head. “These students sign up voluntarily, and with the understanding of the amount of work that is required outside of the normal school day. The students spent many hours planning, researching, and investigating their questions, as well as preparing their project boards. I am very proud of each of these students, and how they represented MPISD.”

Contact: Kelly Cowan