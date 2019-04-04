MPISD – News



Those advancing to Nationals from left—Alyssa Reynolds, Grace Whitten, Abby Mason, and Matthew Armstrong

Top Row from left—Averie Ayers, Andrea Beles and Matthew Armstrong

Bottom Row from left—Jessie Parchman and Blanca Antolin

Mount Pleasant High School HOSA members advance to Nationals

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of HOSA: Future Health Professionals competed at the HOSA State Conference on March 28-30. The conference was held in San Antonio at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Four Mount Pleasant High School students advanced to Nationals, and two others earned scholarships, while two more received awards for their community service.

In Outstanding HOSA Chapter, Alyssa Reynolds and Grace Whitten will represent MPHS at the National competition. Abby Mason advanced in Health Care Issues exam, and Matthew Armstrong advanced in HOSA Happenings.

Additionally, Andrea Beles and Averie Ayers were awarded Theodore Justice Memorial Scholarships for their contributions to HOSA. Beles received $1000 while Ayers earned $500. And Blanca Antolin and Jessie Parchman received Barbara James Service Awards, Parchman the silver and Antolin the bronze.

The HOSA National Conference is June 19-22 in Orlando, FL. MPHS HOSA advisors include Suzy Whitten, Kristi Houchin, Angie Ayers, and Shari Cabell.

Contact: Kelly Cowan