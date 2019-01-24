MPISD – Sports

Mount Pleasant High School Swimmers Advance to Regionals

The Mount Pleasant High School Swim Team competed at the District Meet in Texarkana on Saturday (Jan 19). Overall the boys’ team of Israel Hernandez, Jacob Elliott, Sam Brown, James Hang, and Ryan Sharp placed 3rd overall. The girls’ team of Joselynn Smith, Hannah Harvill, Isabella Greco, Katie Ochoa, and MaKayla Houchin also placed 3rd overall.

Both the Boys and Girls medley and freestyle relays advanced to the Regionals. The Boys relays include Ryan Sharp, Jacob Elliott, James Hang, and Sam Brown, and the Girls relays are made up of Katie Ochoa, Hannah Harvill, Isabella Greco, and MaKayla Houchin. Four swimmers also advanced in their individual events: Hannah Harvill (breaststroke), MaKayla Houchin (butterfly and breaststroke), Katie Ochoa (freestyle and backstroke), and Ryan Sharp (butterfly and backstroke).

“I am very proud of how our swimmers are able to compete with the schools in our District,” said MPHS Swim Coach, Kristi Houchin. “Many of the schools we compete against have a facility they are able to train at year-round. Some of our swimmers travel out of town to train in Longview or Rockwall. I am looking forward to Regionals.”

The Tiger Swimmers will compete at the Regional Meet on February 1 and 2 in Lewisville at the LISD West Aquatic Center.