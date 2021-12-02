MPISD – Sports

Mt Pleasant Tiger Basketball

Thursday

Tatum JV Tournament – Mt Pleasant vs. Whitehouse

4:00pm, 2 Dec 2021

The freshmen tangle with the Wildcats in the opening round of the Tatum Sub-varsity Tournament. The game will be in the old high school gym at 4:00 pm Thursday (Dec 2).

The JV squad goes up against the Wildcats in the Tatum Coliseum in the opening round of the Tatum Sub-varsity Tournament Thursday (Dec 2) at 5:15 pm.

Saturday

RED RIVER HOOPFEST: #14 Mount Pleasant vs. #2 John Paul II

It takes place Saturday (Dec 4), starting at 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at 4001 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana. The Tigers travel to Texas High to compete in the Red River Hoopfest versus TAPPS 6A John Paul II. You can purchase tickets online at https://www.hoopfestbasketball.com/tickets-redriver-hoopfest/