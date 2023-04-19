MPISD – Sports

Clayton Miller (L) and Rolston Morton (R) with their four fish weighing 13.03 lbs.

(L to R) Boat Captain Randy Hinton, Rolston Morton, and Clayton Miller show off their 8th-place plaques

Will Luck with his catch of the day

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS fishing team qualifies for THSBA state

Two Mount Pleasant High School Fishing teams were back on the water on Saturday, April 15, at Cedar Creek for the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) Regional tournament. In addition, MPHS qualified one team for the state tournament.

Junior Clayton Miller and sophomore Rolston Morton, with Boat Captain Randy Hinton, finished 8th out of 215 teams. They pulled in four fish weighing 13.03 lbs., advancing them to state. Miller and Morton each received a $500 scholarship and a $100 gift card from Lee’s Strike King.

Also competing at the regional tournament was senior Will Luck, who pulled in one fish weighing 1.93 lbs.

Miller and Morton will represent MPHS at the THSBA State Tournament at Sam Rayburn Reservoir on May 20 and 21.