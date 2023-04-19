Wednesday’s Sports

Clayton Miller (L) and Rolston Morton (R) with their four fish weighing 13.03 lbs.

NBA

Tuesday

Celtics (57-25) 119 – Hawks (41-41) 106

Cavaliers (51-31) 107 – Knicks (47-35) 90

Suns (45-37) 123 – Clippers (44-38) 109

NHL

Wednesday

Wild (46-25-11) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 8:30 pm ESPN2

MLB

Tuesday

Rangers (11-6) 12 – Royals (4-14) 2

Blue Jays (11-7) 4 – Astros (8-10) 2

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

McNeese 4 – No. 15 LSU 3

Wichita State 3 – No. 3 Oklahoma State 1

No. 12 Arkansas 8 – TAM-Commerce 1

A six-run sixth inning by the No. 12/11 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday evening tamed the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team’s upset bid at Bogle Park as the Razorbacks took an 8-1 win to the mid-week clash. The Lions return to Commerce to UIW this weekend for a doubleheader on Friday at 5:00 pm and the series finale on Saturday at Noon.

BASEBALL

Lamar – TCU

Oklahoma State 19 – Oklahoma 8

Louisiana 8 – No. 1 LSU – Louisiana 5

No. 16 Texas Tech 6 – Grand Canyon 1

Baylor 7 – Sam Houston 6

HIGH SCHOOL

Two Mount Pleasant High School Fishing teams were back on the water on Saturday, April 15, at Cedar Creek for the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) Regional tournament. As a result, MPHS qualified one team for the state tournament. Junior Clayton Miller and sophomore Rolston Morton, with Boat Captain Randy Hinton, finished 8th out of 215 fishing teams. They pulled in four fish weighing 13.03 lbs., advancing them to state. Miller and Morton each received a $500 scholarship and a $100 gift card from Lee’s Strike King. Also competing at the regional tournament was senior Will Luck, who pulled in one fish weighing 1.93 lbs. Miller and Morton will represent MPHS at the THSBA State Tournament at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir on May 20 and 21.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Bloomburg 13 – Harts Bluff 3

No. 25 Canton 7 – Mabank 6

Carthage 4 – Spring Hill 3

Celeste 13 – Cooper 0

Cumby 2 – Horn 1

Gilmer 12 – Henderson 2

Hooks 10 – DeKalb 4

Howe 12 – Leonard 2

Linden-Kildare 5 – McLeod 2

Longview 6 – Marshall 0

Mt Pleasant 5 – Pine Tree 1

Mt Vernon 16 – Winona 0

New Diana 18 – Daingerfield 8

North Lamar 15 – Pittsburg 1

Queen City 12 – New Boston 1

Quitman 4 – Harmony 2

No. 18 Rains 10 – Chisum 4

No. 4 Rockwall 16 – Mesquite 0

Royse City 15 – Rockwall-Heath 0

Sulphur Springs 19 – Liberty-Eylau 0

Trenton 15 – Dodd City 0

Tyler Legacy 9 – North Forney 1

White Oak 11 – Gladewater 1

Whitewright 11 – Sam Rayburn 0

Winnsboro 15 – Mineola 6

Wolfe City 9 – North Hopkins 8

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Alba-Golden 9 – Saltillo 5

Canton 1 – Mabank 0

Elysian Fields 6 – Waskom 2

Gilmer 4 – Center 2

Hooks 7 – DeKalb 1

Hughes Springs 5 – Sabine 2

Huntsville 13 – Nacogdoches 3

Lindale 7 – Athens 0

Marshall 5 – Longview 1

New Diana 15 – Daingerfield 7

North Hopkins 21 – Yantis 1

Ore City 8 – Rivercrest 6

No. 14 Pleasant Grove 16 – Sulphur Springs 0

No. 1 Rockwall 10 – Mesquite 3

No. 2 Rockwall-Heath 6 – Royse City 1

Sam Rayburn 3 – Honey Grove 0

No. 22 Spring Hill 8 – Henderson 3

Tatum 17 – Arp 2

Texas High 14 – No. 19 Whitehouse 4

Van Alstyne 6 – Bonham 0

Winnsboro 10 – Mineola 1