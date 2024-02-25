MPISD – Sports

MPHS 15-5A Girls All-District Basketball selections

District Newcomer of the Year-

KK Brannon

1st Team All-district-

Auti Johnson

2nd Team All-district-

Essence Hurndon

Honorable Mention-

Melanie Morales



Eva Hampton

Academic All-District-

Essence Hurndon

KK Brannon

Melanie Morales

Kelly Cowan

MPHS Lady Tiger Powerlifters qualify for Regionals

After four meets, the Mount Pleasant High School Lady Tiger Powerlifting team has qualified ten lifters for the Regional meet, with one additional lifter named an alternate. MPHS competes in Region 3 Division 1, encompassing all 5A and 6A high schools in Northeast Texas. For a team to qualify for the Regional meet, a lifter must be in the top 12 in their weight class, reach the automatic total for their weight class, or be one of the top two lifters in 5A.

Qualifying for the Regional meet are seniors and 2023 state qualifiers Araceli Landaverde and McKinsee Oviedo, senior Saniya Milton, junior and 2023 state qualifier Jasmine Landaverde, juniors Karen Hernandez, Dori Macedo, and Xitlaly Sanchez, sophomores Valerie Colocho and Valerie Cassio, and freshman Monserrat Gonzalez. A regional alternate is senior Brianne Davis.

At the Sabine Last Chance Qualifier meet on February 15, the Lady Tigers were the overall meet Champions with five medalists, four being first-place finishes. Champions of their respective weight classes were Araceli Landaverde, Jasmine Landaverde, Saniya Milton, and McKinsee Oviedo, with Valerie Colocho medaling in 5th place. Additionally, Araceli Landaverde was named Best Lifter Light Platforms, and Milton earned Best Lifter Heavy Platforms.

The Regional Meet is Thursday, February 29, at Pine Tree High School: Don Woods and Blake Lodes coach MPHS Powerlifting.