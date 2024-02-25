NTCC – Softball

Colwell Picks Up First Win as Eagles Coach

Northeast Texas Community College’s first-year Head Coach, Haley Colwell, picked up her first win as a Collegiate coach. Colwell and the NTCC Eagles Softball team went to North Central Texas Community College on Wednesday, February 21, and picked up the win 3-0 over NCTC.

For Coach Colwell, this was a return to her Junior College roots, where she started as a player At North Central after a stellar career at S&S Consolidated High School. While this was Haley’s first win as an Eagle, she has built a reputation for winning at the high school level with multiple district titles and postseason runs.

NTCC looks to keep improving under Coach Colwell as they prepare for Conference play in Region 14 soon. The Eagles will be at home for more non-conference play on Saturday, February 24, at 1:00 pm vs. Hill College and Tuesday, February 27, at Noon vs Seminole College.

For current schedules, visit the NTCC Athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com.