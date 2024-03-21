MPISD – Sports

Tiger & Lady Tiger Soccer playoffs on Tuesday!

The Tiger and Lady Tiger Soccer Bi-District playoff games will be on Tuesday, March 26, at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

Ticket prices will be $5.00 for adults and $3 for students. All passes accepted (UIL, THSCA, TGCA, Senior, Military, etc.)

They sell all tickets online at https://tylerisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all . There will be people at the gate to assist with online ticket purchases, but there will be NO CASH SALES.

There is a clear bag policy!

Game 1 – 5:30 PM

Lufkin vs. MP Tigers

Game 2 – 7:30 PM

MP Lady Tigers vs. Huntsville

Lady Tiger State Powerlifting participants (L to R) Dori Macedo, Araceli Landaverde and her Region III scholarship award, McKinsee Oviedo and her state medal

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Powerlifters compete at state

Three Lady Tiger lifters qualified for state after the Regional Powerlifting Meet at Pine Tree on February 29. And over Spring Break, seniors Araceli Landaverde and McKinsee Oviedo, junior Dori Macedo, and Coach Don Woods made the trip to Frisco for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet at the Comerica Center.

In 5A Division II, Oviedo earned a 4th place state medal in her weight class, lifting 345 lbs. on the squat, 280 lbs. on the bench, and a 345 lb. deadlift for a total of 970 lbs. in the final meet of powerlifting career. She improved two spots from a 6th place finish at state in 2023 for a coveted state medal. Landaverde placed 6th in her weight class, also improving two spots from the state in 2023. She posted a 235 lb. squat, a 135 lb. bench, and a 225 lb. deadlift for 595 lbs. to round out her powerlifting career and was also the Region 3 scholarship recipient.

Junior Dori Macedo placed 10th in her weight class on her first trip to the state meet. She turned in a 240-lb. squat, a 135-lb. bench, and a 200-lb. deadlift for a 575-lb. total. She will be looking to return to the state in 2025.

“I am really going to miss all my seniors,” said Woods. “They have thrown down the gauntlet for all MP Tiger lifters for the upcoming years. Coaching and watching them mature over the past four years has been an honor and privilege. Their fire and passion will push them to continue to do great things in their lives.”

The state meet ended the Lady Tigers’ season, but the Tigers will compete at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State meet on March 21-23 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.