Mt Pleasant ISD – Sports

We moved the Mt Pleasant Boys golf tournament scheduled for Tuesday (Mar 8) to Wednesday (Mar 9).

Due to scheduling conflicts, Kilgore canceled the baseball games for Tuesday (Mar 8). We will try to make it up at a later date if possible.

Mt. Pleasant Tiger Varsity Baseball Tournament

March 10 – 12

Thursday – March 3 Friday – March 4 Saturday – March 5

11:00 ND vs Atlanta Nashville vs MV

1:30 Nashville vs ND PG vs Atlanta PG vs ND

4:00 PG vs MV Nashville vs Atlanta MP vs Atlanta

6:30 MP vs PG MP vs MV

Two Hour Time Limit – finish the inning (No inning will start after 1:50).

Flip for home.

MP will be in the 3rd base dugout and will be the home team in their games.

No Spikes

No Sunflower Seeds

Run rules are: 10 after 4 & 8 after 5

Thank You and we are looking forward to a great tourney!!

Stewart

Mount Pleasant Invitational

Sam Parker Field

Mount Pleasant, Texas

March 10th 2022

Thursday, March 10

12:30 pm Coaches Meeting in Field House

Field Events

Shot Discus Pole Vault High Jump Long Jump Triple Jump

1:00 pm JVB/VB VG/JVG *JVG/VG VG/VB VB/JVG VG/ JVB

2:00 pm VG/JVG JVB/VB JVB JVB/JVG JVB/VG JVG/VB

3:00 pm VB

*Depends on the amount of JV Vaulters.

Varsity will throw in the SOUTH rings and JV will throw in the NORTH rings.

Boys Long and triple jump will be behind the scoreboard and Girls Long and triple will be on the Runway with both triple being near the fence.

Boys High Jump will be on the Visitors Side and Girls will be on the Home Side.

1:45 pm 3200 meter run

RUNNING FINALS (JV, Varsity)

Running events will be on a rolling schedule. Times are approximate.

3:55 pm National Anthem

4:00 pm 400 meter Relay Yellow Exchange Zone

4:10 pm 800 meter run

4:30 pm 100 meter hurdles (33”) Yellow Hurdle Marks

4:50 pm 110 meter hurdles (39”) Blue Hurdle Marks

5:05 pm 100 meter Dash

5:25 pm 800 meter Relay Green-Green-Yellow Exchange Zone

5:40 pm 400 meter run

6:00 pm 300 meter hurdles (Women 30” Men 36”) White Hurdle Marks

6:20 pm 200 meter Dash

6:40 pm 1600 meter Run

7:00 pm 1600 meter Relay Blue Exchange Zone

Thank you for entering our 2022 Junior Varsity Softball Tournament. We are excited that you have joined us in playing at our new facility.

Let me know if you have any questions or concerns.

ENTRY FEE: $350.00 (Due by the FIRST DAY OF TOURNAMENT) or Mail to:

Mount Pleasant ISD – PO Box 1117 Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 – Attention: Coach Tarrant

Make Checks Payable to: MOUNT PLEASANT ATHLETICS

(Attention: TIGER SOFTBALL) Once Tournament begins – NO REFUNDS.

GAME FORMAT

*Each team will play a round-robin schedule with four games (weather permitting)

*UIL / NFHS Rules will be in effect.

*Games will be 75 minutes or seven innings – Finish the Inning,

*In a tie, ITB will be played if time is remaining. If time is out, the game will end in a tie.

*Run Rule – 15 after 4 / 10 after 5 (Teams can mutually agree to a run per inning limit.)

*Home Team will be decided by coin flip. MP will be the home team in all their games.

The home team will need to keep the official book.

*Each Team will need to provide NFHS approved game balls for each game. (Cor. 47 Optic Yellow / Good Condition)

FACILITIES

***NO METAL SPIKES TO BE WORN BY PLAYERS*** – This is a RULE by MPISD ADMINISTRATION! – TURF, Molded Cleats or Tennis Shoes are the only footwear to be worn.

*Cages, Bullpens, and other Warm-up Areas will be open for use by all teams.

*Dugout Assignments are listed as part of the Game Schedule.

*CONCESSIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE* / Water will be provided in dugouts – Bring your bottles, etc.

*Trainers will be available / Injury Ice

*Daily Tickets at the Gate

WEATHER ISSUES

The tournament Director and Umpires will make a sound decision on weather-related issues.

CONTACT INFO:

Jeremy Tarrant, Head Softball – jtarrant@mpisd.net / 903-348-1995 cell

GAME SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, MARCH 10TH

1st Base Dugout

3rd Base Dugout

9:30 AM

Mt Vernon

Mount Pleasant

11:00 AM

Pittsburg

Hart’s Bluff

12:30 PM

Pittsburg

Mt Vernon

2:00 PM

Hart’s Bluff

Mount Pleasant

SATURDAY, MARCH 12TH

1st Base Dugout

3rd Base Dugout

9:30 AM

Pittsburg

Mount Pleasant

11:00 AM

Mt Vernon

Hart’s Bluff

12:30 PM

Pittsburg

Hart’s Bluff

2:00 PM

Mt Vernon

Mount Pleasant