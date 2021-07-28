Mt Pleasant Chamber Events

Upcoming City, County, and Chamber Events Present a Fall Full of Fun!
Mount Pleasant, TX, July 28, 2021…Need another good reason to get your coronavirus vaccine if you have not done so yet? How about a full calendar of fun events taking place in Mount Pleasant and Titus County this Fall. Now more than ever, it’s so important to protect yourself, your family, and our community so that everyone can enjoy good health and the upcoming local activities that include:
Cinco de Mayo on the Square
Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce
August 28 | Downtown Square
Grand Opening of Mount Pleasant Sports Complex
Hosted by the City of Mount Pleasant
September 9, 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm | Mount Pleasant Sports Complex
Titus County Fair
Hosted by the Titus County Fair Association
September 29 – October 2 | Titus County Fairgrounds
Mount Pleasant National Night Out
Hosted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department
October 5, 6:00 until 8:00 pm | Dellwood Park
Everything Texas Ranch Run at Priefert Ranch
Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce
October 9, 8:00 am | Priefert Ranch
Wine Festival on the Square
Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce
October 23, 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm | Downtown Square
Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas Kick-Off
Lighting Festivities Hosted by the City of Mount Pleasant
November 5, 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm | Downtown Square
Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas Shop Late Saturdays
Hosted by the City of Mount Pleasant and Main Street Merchants
November 6 – December 18 | Downtown Square
Mount Pleasant Rotary Club Christmas Parade
Hosted by the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club
December 4 | www.mprotaryclub.org
Deck the Halls Holiday Bazaar
Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce
November 12 – 13 | Mount Pleasant Civic Center
Downtown Christmas Open House
Hosted by the Main Street Merchants
November 13 | Downtown All Day
For more details on any of these activities, watch the City of Mount Pleasant website, mpcity.org, and the Mount Pleasant/Titus County Chamber website, mtpleasanttx.com.