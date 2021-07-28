Mt Pleasant Chamber Events

Upcoming City, County, and Chamber Events Present a Fall Full of Fun!

Mount Pleasant, TX, July 28, 2021…Need another good reason to get your coronavirus vaccine if you have not done so yet? How about a full calendar of fun events taking place in Mount Pleasant and Titus County this Fall. Now more than ever, it’s so important to protect yourself, your family, and our community so that everyone can enjoy good health and the upcoming local activities that include:

Cinco de Mayo on the Square

Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce

August 28 | Downtown Square

Grand Opening of Mount Pleasant Sports Complex

Hosted by the City of Mount Pleasant

September 9, 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm | Mount Pleasant Sports Complex

Titus County Fair

Hosted by the Titus County Fair Association

September 29 – October 2 | Titus County Fairgrounds

Mount Pleasant National Night Out

Hosted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department

October 5, 6:00 until 8:00 pm | Dellwood Park

Everything Texas Ranch Run at Priefert Ranch

Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce

October 9, 8:00 am | Priefert Ranch

Wine Festival on the Square

Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce

October 23, 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm | Downtown Square

Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas Kick-Off

Lighting Festivities Hosted by the City of Mount Pleasant

November 5, 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm | Downtown Square

Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas Shop Late Saturdays

Hosted by the City of Mount Pleasant and Main Street Merchants

November 6 – December 18 | Downtown Square

Mount Pleasant Rotary Club Christmas Parade

Hosted by the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club

December 4 | www.mprotaryclub.org

Deck the Halls Holiday Bazaar

Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce

November 12 – 13 | Mount Pleasant Civic Center

Downtown Christmas Open House

Hosted by the Main Street Merchants

November 13 | Downtown All Day

For more details on any of these activities, watch the City of Mount Pleasant website, mpcity.org, and the Mount Pleasant/Titus County Chamber website, mtpleasanttx.com.