Mt Pleasant Chamber Events

Clint Cooper 5 hours ago

Upcoming City, County, and Chamber Events Present a Fall Full of Fun!

  Mount Pleasant, TX, July 28, 2021…Need another good reason to get your coronavirus vaccine if you have not done so yet? How about a full calendar of fun events taking place in Mount Pleasant and Titus County this Fall. Now more than ever, it’s so important to protect yourself, your family, and our community so that everyone can enjoy good health and the upcoming local activities that include: 

 Cinco de Mayo on the Square 

 Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce

 August 28 | Downtown Square 

 

Grand Opening of Mount Pleasant Sports Complex 

 Hosted by the City of Mount Pleasant 

 September 9, 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm | Mount Pleasant Sports Complex 

 

Titus County Fair

 Hosted by the Titus County Fair Association 

 September 29 – October 2 | Titus County Fairgrounds

 

 Mount Pleasant National Night Out

 Hosted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department

 October 5, 6:00 until 8:00 pm | Dellwood Park

 

 Everything Texas Ranch Run at Priefert Ranch

 Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce 

 October 9, 8:00 am | Priefert Ranch

 

Wine Festival on the Square 

 Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce

 October 23, 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm | Downtown Square

 

Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas Kick-Off

 Lighting Festivities Hosted by the City of Mount Pleasant

 November 5, 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm | Downtown Square

 

 Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas Shop Late Saturdays

 Hosted by the City of Mount Pleasant and Main Street Merchants

 November 6 – December 18 | Downtown Square

 

 Mount Pleasant Rotary Club Christmas Parade 

 Hosted by the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club

 December 4 | www.mprotaryclub.org

 

 Deck the Halls Holiday Bazaar 

 Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce 

 November 12 – 13 | Mount Pleasant Civic Center

 

 Downtown Christmas Open House

 Hosted by the Main Street Merchants

 November 13 | Downtown All Day

 For more details on any of these activities, watch the City of Mount Pleasant website, mpcity.org, and the Mount Pleasant/Titus County Chamber website, mtpleasanttx.com.

