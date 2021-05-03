Mt Pleasant COVID Vaccine

If you have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, you and your family have another free and convenient opportunity on May 6 and May 7 at Tennison United Methodist Church, 313 North Church Ave. Mount Pleasant.

The vaccines will be from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm, and walk-ins are welcome with no appointment needed. The vaccines are free and available to anyone over 16.

We urge you to take this opportunity to keep you and your family safe, prevent more illness and death, and help our community get back to normal.

The vaccine gives you up to 95% protection from COVID-19 between one and two weeks after your second dose. They have proven the vaccine to be safe. For most people, side effects are mild and a sign that your body is building protection against the virus and go away after a few days.

However, we are still learning that vaccinated people can spread the virus. So please continue to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart and wash your hands often.

We thank you for doing your part to help bring an end to this pandemic.

God Bless You and Your Family.

Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr.