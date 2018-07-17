Mt Pleasant ISD’s Board Honored

Mt Pleasant ISD Board of Trustees Named Region 8 Board of the Year

Region VIII has named the Mount Pleasant Independent School District Board of Trustees Region 8 School Board of the Year. The MPISD Board is one of twenty-one Texas school district boards of trustees selected as regional nominees for the 2018 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards. The Board was nominated for 2018 Outstanding School Board of the Year by Judd Marshall, MPISD Superintendent of Schools.

The MPISD Board was selected by a committee of TASA members organized by the Region 8 Education Service Center after reviewing of the nominations from Region 8 school districts.

“We are extremely proud of our School Board and are thrilled that they have been recognized as the Region 8 Board of the Year,” said Dr. Judith Saxton, MPISD’s Director of Communication. “They work well as a team and always have the best interests of our students and staff at heart.”

TASA’s School Board Awards Committee will meet in early August to select up to five of the nominated boards to be recognized as Honor Boards. Those finalists will be interviewed at the TASA/TASB Convention in Austin on September 28-30, and one will be named Outstanding School Board of the Year during that event.

The TASA School Board Awards Program was established in 1971 to recognize the dedication and service of school boards that make a positive impact on the schoolchildren of Texas.

TASA is the professional association for Texas public school administrators, providing networking and professional learning opportunities, legislative advocacy, and targeted communications to support the work of superintendents and other school leaders. The organization’s mission is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and formulate future-ready students.