Mt Pleasant Man Charged With Child Pornography

Robert Ryan

Mt Pleasant Police Department arrested Robert Ryan, 47, of Mt Pleasant, last Tuesday, August 19, for solicitation of a minor. Then, last Friday, August 25, officers arrested Ryan again after discovering hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. Mt Pleasant Police had previously started an investigation involving Ryan after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent them a referral for online child pornography. Robert was using social media to communicate online and obtain illegal material.

