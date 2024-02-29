Mt Pleasant Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Press Release From Mt Pleasant Police Department

On Wednesday night, February 28, at 9:55, the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to the apartments at 1708 Shadywood Lane about someone harassing a female. The officer discovered that a shooting had just occurred and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds lying outside of the apartment door. Officers began emergency aid and requested EMS, who transported the male to Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC). They later pronounced the male and identified him as Joshua Freeman, 41, of Longview.

The initial investigation revealed that Freeman and another male who lived in the apartment were involved in a physical altercation at the door to the apartment. Someone shot Freeman multiple times. Police are not identifying the other subject because this is an ongoing investigation. However, he was at the scene when officers arrived and detained him. Officers questioned multiple other witnesses regarding the incident.

At this time, police believe that no other subjects are outstanding or involved in this incident, and they have not arrested anyone. You should refer any additional information or questions regarding this incident to the Mt Pleasant Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 903-575-4004, reference case number 24-5695.