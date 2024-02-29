TAMUC Alum Promoted to Senior Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Chief Transformation Officer for The Texas A&M University System

A&M-Commerce promotes alum Dr. Shonda Gibson to senior associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and chief transformation officer for The Texas A&M University System.

As chief transformation officer for the A&M System, Gibson’s mission is to explore and ask pertinent questions, create networks and partnerships for change and continuous improvement, and drive innovation that supports student success.

Gibson has received four degrees through A&M-Commerce . She earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in 2008, a Master of Business Administration in 2009, a Master of Science in Psychology in 2009, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Psychology in 2012. Before joining the A&M System office in 2018, Gibson served in multiple roles at A&M-Commerce, including executive director of Institutional Effectiveness and Research, associate provost of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, and executive director of the Institute for Competency-Based Education.

