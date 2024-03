Both suspects have been identified! We couldn’t have done it without the community we serve. Thank you!!

We need your help identifying the 2 pictured individuals below! They acquired someone’s debit card information and purchased over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s! They left in a black single cab Dodge Ram.

If you recognize either of these individuals or the vehicle, give us a call at 903-575-4004 option 1 for dispatch.

Reference case number 24-6162.