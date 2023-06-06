Multiple Firearms Stolen In Car Burglary

Last Friday morning at 10:56, a victim reported to a Paris officer that someone stole a $1,100 FN American Semi-Auto Pistol equipped with a Micro Vortex Viper Red Dot, loaded with a 17-round magazine from his vehicle in the 2400 block of Clark Lane. An extra 21-round magazine was also missing. Officers did not observe any forced entry but lifted p. Printsrints, and the victim will seek assistance from his surveillance-system provider to review the camera footage to assist police with the investigation.