kami Ludwig

Grapevine Police

Tarrant County charged Kami Ludwig, 35, with murder and possession of a controlled substance in connection to a fentanyl overdose. They tied the case to the death of former Tarrant County Judge William Shane Nolen. Grapevine Police arrested Ludwig after Nolen was found dead of an overdose in a bedroom of their home. Investigators say Ludwig purchased fentanyl-laced pills, Xanax, cocaine, and other drugs from dealers in Fort Worth and Louisiana.